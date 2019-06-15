That Kid From "Stranger Things" Has A New Prank Show That Tricks People Trying To Find Work

Gaten Matarazzo, best known for his role as Dustin on Stranger Things, will be hosting a new prank show for Netflix that involves tricking people who are looking for work — a concept that is now being harshly criticized.



Eight episodes of Prank Encounters will launch on the streaming service later this year, Netflix announced in a press release on Friday.

"Each episode of this terrifying and hilarious prank show takes two complete strangers who each think they're starting their first day at a new job," Netflix representatives said. "It's business as usual until their paths collide and these part-time jobs turn into full-time nightmares."

In addition to hosting the show, 16-year-old Matarazzo will serve as one of the executive producers.

There's no further information about how the show will work or what compensation, if any, the unsuspecting job-seekers will receive for being made fools of. Representatives for Matarazzo and Netflix didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.