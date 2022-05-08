"Sex Education" Star Ncuti Gatwa Will Be The First Black Doctor Who

Sex Education star Ncuti Gatwa has been chosen as the next Doctor Who, the BBC announced Sunday, making him the first Black actor to portray the iconic role.

"There aren’t quite the words to describe how I’m feeling," the 29-year-old Rwandan-Scottish actor said in a statement. "A mix of deeply honored, beyond excited and of course a little bit scared."

"This role and show means so much to so many around the world, including myself, and each one of my incredibly talented predecessors has handled that unique responsibility and privilege with the utmost care," he added. "I will endeavor my upmost to do the same."

Gatwa will take control of the TARDIS from Jodie Whittaker, who was first announced as the 13th Doctor (and first woman in the role) in 2017. In the almost 60-year history of Doctor Who, all the other actors to portray the regenerating protagonist have been white men.



Russell T Davies, who was responsible for the 2005 revival and who returned this year as showrunner, posted a picture on Instagram of himself with Gatwa at the BAFTA TV awards in London on Sunday.

