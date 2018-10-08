Here’s How The First Woman Doctor On “Doctor Who” Ushered In A New Era Of Inclusion For The Show

The idea of regeneration has always been central to Doctor Who . With a new commitment to inclusion, the series is finally embracing its own rebirth.

BBC Yasmin Khan (Mandip Gill), Ryan Sinclair (Tosin Cole), Thirteen (Jodie Whittaker), Graham O’Brien (Bradley Walsh), and Grace O'Brien (Sharon D. Clarke) in the Doctor Who episode "The Woman Who Fell to Earth."

Every few years, Doctor Who reboots itself. The show is built off that concept: The series follows an ancient alien Time Lord who, in lieu of dying, periodically regenerates into a different body. Before this year, 12 different actors had played the role of the titular Doctor throughout the show’s 55-year history — all white men who had engaged in different degrees of kookiness, scowls, and scarves. But when the Twelfth Doctor, Peter Capaldi, left the show, Doctor Who needed a new face again. In July 2017, the BBC announced that Capaldi’s replacement would be Jodie Whittaker, the first woman ever to take on the iconic role. Simultaneously, the show would be changing hands behind the scenes, with showrunner Steven Moffat leaving and Broadchurch creator Chris Chibnall stepping into his place. It was springtime for Doctor Who — a new era creatively and historically, and as much of a fresh start as a show that’s been loved for over half a century can get. “You’ve got this extraordinary energy, this extraordinary history that you don’t ever wipe clean or disregard,” Whittaker told BuzzFeed News. “But the wonderful thing is that the point of casting new people, of getting new showrunners, is to bring a fresh energy and enter into things that the fans haven’t seen, and to make it accessible for new fans.”

Whittaker’s casting was historic, and a long time coming in more ways than one. The show went decades without a woman in its ever-changing lead role. Once the casting was announced, there were still 15 months to wait until audiences actually got to see Whittaker take on the role in her own season. “The build-up to starting shooting the season was the most nerve-wracking part of the journey,” Whittaker said, noting her relief that the hard work of the cast and crew is finally out there as of Sunday, when her first full episode aired on BBC One and BBC America. Whittaker said that there will always be people who don’t want to see Doctor Who change, no matter who is stepping into the lead role. “It’s an inevitability,” she said. “But the fabric of the show is regeneration.” Chibnall spoke at the Doctor Who panel at New York Comic Con on Sunday — where the season premiere was screened for fans — about his adamance that this new start for the show both bring Doctor Who back to its fun, adventurous roots and model inclusivity at the same time. “Really it’s just connecting it back to [the show’s beginnings] and going, ‘What does that look like, what does that feel like in 2018?’” he said.

BBC Yasmin, Graham, and Ryan as the new companions in Doctor Who.

In the first episode of the season, called “The Woman Who Fell to Earth,” a group of strangers come together to fight a mysterious alien force threatening to kill them. Whittaker’s Thirteen, fresh off her regeneration and unable to remember her own name, literally crashes through the ceiling and offers her help. Whittaker describes her Doctor as “full of hope, full of energy,” and the character spends much of the episode in one of Doctor Who’s most exciting modes: making connections between people who feel lost, and rebuilding after a traumatic event. “I physically wanted to continually move, much as the Doctor’s mind is continually moving and learning and growing. I wanted that not to just be happening [in my head],” Whittaker said. “I wanted it to fizz.” Aside from the Doctor herself, the season’s central cast includes Ryan Sinclair (Tosin Cole), Yasmin Khan (Mandip Gill), and Graham O’Brien (Bradley Walsh) — a young black man, a young desi woman, and a middle-aged white man who by the episode’s end become the Doctor’s newest companions in her travels through space and time. Ryan also has dyspraxia, and one audience member at the NYCC panel expressed surprise and excitement at seeing her disability represented onscreen through a major recurring character.

As Chibnall told the New York Times, he wanted this to be “the most accessible, inclusive, diverse season of Doctor Who that the show has ever done.” That included committing to a 50/50 male–female gender split for the season’s directors, and hiring people of color to join the writers room. The latter is, astonishingly, a first for the series. “Our plan across time is to do lots more” to increase inclusivity on the show, Chibnall said in July at San Diego Comic-Con. "It should be the most inclusive show on television. The whole concept of Doctor Who is that anybody can go anywhere and do anything, and we want to reflect that onscreen and off." Though Doctor Who is anchored by a time-traveling alien, it has always been, at its core, about humanity and heroism, a superhero show splashed across all of time and space. The Doctor and her companions are the central heroes at play, visiting different planets and periods on missions of discovery and aid. There have been phases when the Doctor — and the show as a whole — has been grim and tortured, and others when it has embraced slapstick effervescence. Whittaker says that under Chibnall’s lead as showrunner, this season is “so full of heart and so full of hope that it sweeps you all up [in] an epic adventure, full of emotion, full of humor, and full of beautiful character detail for everyone.”

BBC Whittaker as Thirteen in her new costume, with lots of pockets.