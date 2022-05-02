Ashley And Wynonna Judd Gave A Tearful Tribute To Their Late Mom, Naomi

Mother-daughter duo the Judds were inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in Nashville on Sunday, a day after matriarch Naomi Judd's sudden death.

In an emotional ceremony, daughter Wynonna, one half of the Judds, was given a medallion to commemorate the honor, while her sister Ashley tearfully accepted their late mother's award.

"I didn't prepare anything tonight because I knew mom would probably talk the most," Wynonna said.

"I'm gonna make this fast because my heart's broken, and I feel so blessed. It's a very strange dynamic, to be this broken and this blessed," the singer said.



The sisters announced Saturday that their 76-year-old Grammy-winning musician mom had died from "the disease of mental illness."

"We are shattered," they said. "We are navigating profound grief and know that, as we loved her, she was loved by her public. We are in unknown territory."

Naomi Judd had previously been open about her depression and anxiety.