Naomi Judd, Country Music Star And Mom To Wynonna And Ashley Judd, Has Died At 76

Naomi Judd, the Grammy-winning country music star of The Judds duo and the mother of Wynonna and Ashley Judd, has died at the age of 76.

In a statement on Saturday, her daughters wrote, "Today we sisters experienced a tragedy. We lost our beautiful mother to the disease of mental illness. We are shattered. We are navigating profound grief and know that as we loved her, she was loved by her public. We are in unknown territory."

The cause of death was unclear.

Her death was announced a day before The Judds — comprising of the mother-daughter duo of Naomi and Wynonna — were to be inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame. Earlier this month, the Judds had announced their first tour in more than a decade, the Associated Press reported.