Just A Bunch Of Funny Memes About The Impending Death Of MoviePass

Laughing to keep from crying.

By David Mack

David Mack

Posted on July 31, 2018, at 3:31 p.m. ET

MoviePass is having a rough time of late. Under its (confusing) business model, MoviePass users only pay a monthly $10 subscription to see films, but the company still has to pay theaters the full price of a ticket.

Things are...not going well. The company is hemorrhaging cash and has been plagued by technical issues, so it's been forced to up its prices and limit the kinds of films people can see.

They've also taken out an emergency $6 million loan in order to stay afloat.

Anyway, as we all wait to see if the company pulls through, here are a bunch of good tweets to help with the pain.

Inside Look: At #MoviePass boardroom meeting
Caleb Williams @KnightGambit

Inside Look: At #MoviePass boardroom meeting

RIP to MoviePass, a great socialist scheme accidentally implemented by very confused capitalists
Zach Schonfeld @zzzzaaaacccchhh

RIP to MoviePass, a great socialist scheme accidentally implemented by very confused capitalists

#MoviePass: “Mr. Stark, I don’t feel so good...”
Andy Kenareki @AndyKenareki

#MoviePass: “Mr. Stark, I don’t feel so good...”

Nick Wiger @nickwiger

Anyone else's MoviePass app acting up?
Tyler Schmall @tylerschmall

Anyone else's MoviePass app acting up?

moviepass HQ curently
Seinfeld Current Day @Seinfeld2000

moviepass HQ curently

I relate to Moviepass in that I am a disappointment that is hemorrhaging money.
Kevin Nguyen @knguyen

I relate to Moviepass in that I am a disappointment that is hemorrhaging money.

[checks in at MoviePass headquarters]
Dave Itzkoff @ditzkoff

[checks in at MoviePass headquarters]

Day 1 without MoviePass
Travis Grossi @travisgrossi

Day 1 without MoviePass

will MoviePass have an end credits scene
Carrie Wittmer🐻🍊 @carriesnotscary

will MoviePass have an end credits scene

Me going to see another movie with my MoviePass even though they're losing millions of dollars and probably won't exist by the end of the year https://t.co/01dUmCa2eN
The Gay Burn Book @SouthernHomo

Me going to see another movie with my MoviePass even though they're losing millions of dollars and probably won't exist by the end of the year https://t.co/01dUmCa2eN

me trying to see as many movies as i can before moviepass dies
skinny little bitch @ladybtrd

me trying to see as many movies as i can before moviepass dies

live look at moviepass headquarters
Mike Ross @MCRossIsNotAPun

live look at moviepass headquarters

Me, logging into MoviePass right now
Randy Dank-ievitch @rjdank

Me, logging into MoviePass right now

Live look-in at the Movie Pass stock
Mark Ellis @markellislive

Live look-in at the Movie Pass stock

a live look at the moviepass offices
shaye @shayedavis

a live look at the moviepass offices

RIP MoviePass.
Jenna Amatulli @ohheyjenna

RIP MoviePass.

