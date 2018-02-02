People Are Flooding Moviepass' Mentions With Customer Service Horror Stories

MoviePass is a cinephile’s dream: For $9.95 a month, you can see one movie a day in the theater. This sweet subscription has attracted more than 1 million paying subscribers, the vast majority of whom have just signed up in the last few months. Yet all these new eager users are confronting an unexpected customer service apocalypse at MoviePass.

Here’s how MoviePass works: You choose your movie, time, and theater through its app, and once you arrive at the theater, the app automatically fills a debit card with the ticket fee, which you then buy at the kiosk. This fall, MoviePass dropped its prices from $30 a month to $10, and the discount combined with good word of mouth drove tons of new signups — they went from 20,000 people before the price drop to 1.5 million today. But there are plenty of unhappy customers.

Chris Joseph purchased a gift subscription for his daughter-in-law as a Christmas present, but she never received a registration email. Joseph tried reaching out to their customer service for help. Weeks passed. Eventually he resorted to reaching out over Twitter.

Seth Carson, a New York resident, signed up on Dec. 18, but never received the debit card in the mail. This is one of the most frequent complaints from new subscribers. He sent several messages to customer service through the app, but never heard back. On Feb. 1, he resorted to complaining on MoviePass's Facebook page, where he got a response.

“It’s a shame that I only got attention/response from them by reaching out to them on a public forum where others could see the frustration displayed by hundreds of other users,” Carson told BuzzFeed News.

While he waited for his card to arrive, Carson saw Call Me by Your Name, Three Billboards in Ebbing, Missouri, Molly’s Game, and All the Money in the World in theaters, paying full price for his tickets.