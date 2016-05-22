Man Fatally Shot After Allegedly Killing Massachusetts Police Officer During Traffic Stop

The suspect, identified as Jorge Zambrano, was killed in a shootout with police after an hours-long standoff.

A police officer in Auburn, Massachusetts, died after being shot during a traffic stop early Sunday morning, officials said.

Officer Ronald Tarentino, 42, was shot when he pulled over a vehicle in Auburn, about 50 miles west of Boston, at around 12:30 a.m., WCVB reported.

He was shot multiple times in the chest, the station reported.

Tarentino was taken to hospital, but died from his injuries.

First responders lined the streets of Boston to honor the fallen officer as his body was transported from UMass Medical Center in Worcester to a medical examiner's office in the state capital later on Sunday.