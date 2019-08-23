Lee Pace Opened Up About His Coming Out — And A "Pushing Daisies" Reboot

It's been 10 years since Pushing Daisies was canceled by ABC, devastating fans of the dark comedy, but star Lee Pace has hinted that the show could be brought, well, back to life.

"Whenever I get together with [creator] Bryan [Fuller] we kind of talk about how great it would be to get the gang back together," Pace said Friday during an interview on BuzzFeed News' AM to DM. "It'd be so much fun."

The quirky offbeat show followed pie-maker Ned (Pace) who had the ability to bring the dead back to life. But touching them a second time, kills them permanently. After partnering with a private investigator, they develop a scheme to bring murder victims back to life briefly in order to get reward money for solving the case.

The show won a suite of Emmys and Pace was nominated for his performance as Ned, but the series only lasted two seasons before it was canceled. Fuller has spoken of his desire to bring back the show, and Pace said he and his costars would definitely be down.

"Everyone's busy, though! It'd be hard to wrangle everyone back up for it," he told AM to DM, "but I know everyone would be interested!"