 Skip To Content
BuzzFeed News Home Reporting To You

Photos Show The Massive Protests Sweeping Lebanon — Triggered By A Plan To Tax WhatsApp Calls

Trending

Photos Show The Massive Protests Sweeping Lebanon — Triggered By A Plan To Tax WhatsApp Calls

Protesters from various religious backgrounds are angry over the crumbling state of the country and what they say is cronyism at the highest levels of government.

By David Mack

Picture of David Mack David Mack BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on October 19, 2019, at 4:49 p.m. ET

Patrick Baz / Getty Images

Lebanese demonstrators wave national flags as they take part in a protest in the capital Beirut, outside the Mohammad al-Amin mosque in the downtown district's Martyr's Square on October 19, 2019.

Massive protests raged in Lebanon on Saturday for a third straight day, as demonstrators took to the streets and demand the resignation of the government over corruption and the state of the country's economy.

The demonstrations were triggered late Thursday when Prime Minister Saad Hariri's government unveiled austerity measures that included a plan to place a $0.20 tax on calls made via WhatsApp.

That proposal was soon scrapped, but protesters from various religious backgrounds remained on the streets waving flags and chanting in Beirut, Tripoli, and elsewhere, angry over the crumbling state of the country and what they say is cronyism at the highest levels of government.

In some instances, clashes have broken out with security personnel and demonstrators, who have lit fires, damaged buildings, and caused street blockades.

“This country is moving towards total collapse," protester Mohammad Awada told Reuters. "This regime has failed to lead Lebanon and it must be toppled and replaced."

These photos show some of the demonstrations sweeping Lebanon.

Patrick Baz / Getty Images

A Lebanese demonstrator with her face painted as the 'Joker' takes part in a protest in the capital Beirut, outside the Mohammad al-Amin mosque in the downtown district's Martyr's Square on October 19, 2019.

Mahmoud Zayyat / Getty Images

Lebanese protesters wave national flags as they gather in the southern city of Sidon on October 19, 2019 for a third day of protests against tax increases and corruption after security forces made dozens of arrests.

Marwan Tahtah / Getty Images

Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri gives an address at the government headquarters in the centre of the capital Beirut on October 18, 2019. Hariri gave his government three days to back key reforms as protests against the political elite and austerity measures rocked the country.

- / Getty Images

A Lebanese demonstrator walks by a fire at a make-shift barricade amidst clashes with security forces during a mass protest at Riad al-Solh Square in the centre of the capital Beirut on October 18, 2019 against dire economic conditions.

- / Getty Images

Lebanese security forces fire water cannon amidst clashes during a mass protest at Riad al-Solh Square in the centre of the capital Beirut on October 18, 2019.

Anwar Amro / Getty Images

A motorist drives past debris at Riad al-Solh Square in the centre of the capital Beirut on October 19, 2019 after violent confrontations between demonstrators and security forces following a demonstration against dire economic conditions.

Patrick Baz / Getty Images

Lebanese youths ride their motorcycle past shops damaged during protests in the capital Beirut's the downtown district on October 19, 2019.

Ibrahim Chalhoub / Getty Images

Lebanese protesters ride horses past burning tires in front of the house of former sports minister Faisal Karami, during a protest in the coastal city of Tripoli to the north of Beirut, Lebanon on October 18, 2019.

Ibrahim Amro / Getty Images

A Lebanese demonstrator poses for a picture as a fire burns during a protest against dire economic conditions, on October 18, 2019 in the capital Beirut.

- / Getty Images

A Lebanese protester throws a tire into a fire blocking a road near Beirut International Airport, amidst ongoing protests, on October 18, 2019.

Joseph Eid / Getty Images

A Lebanese demonstrator poses for pictures in front of a tire fire during a protest on October 18, 2019 in Nahr Ibrahim north of Beirut.

Mohamed Azakir / Reuters

Demonstrators gesture during an anti-government protest in Beirut, Lebanon October 19, 2019.

Mohamed Azakir / Reuters

A demonstrator holds his dog as smoke rises during a protest over the deteriorating economic situation in Jdeideh, Lebanon October 18, 2019.

Joseph Eid / Getty Images

Lebanese demonstrators burn tires and wave their national flag during a protest against the country's economic crisis, on October 18, 2019 on a highway between the capital Beirut and the northern city of Tripoli.


ADVERTISEMENT