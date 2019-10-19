Photos Show The Massive Protests Sweeping Lebanon — Triggered By A Plan To Tax WhatsApp Calls

Lebanese demonstrators wave national flags as they take part in a protest in the capital Beirut, outside the Mohammad al-Amin mosque in the downtown district's Martyr's Square on October 19, 2019.

Massive protests raged in Lebanon on Saturday for a third straight day, as demonstrators took to the streets and demand the resignation of the government over corruption and the state of the country's economy.

The demonstrations were triggered late Thursday when Prime Minister Saad Hariri's government unveiled austerity measures that included a plan to place a $0.20 tax on calls made via WhatsApp.

That proposal was soon scrapped, but protesters from various religious backgrounds remained on the streets waving flags and chanting in Beirut, Tripoli, and elsewhere, angry over the crumbling state of the country and what they say is cronyism at the highest levels of government.

In some instances, clashes have broken out with security personnel and demonstrators, who have lit fires, damaged buildings, and caused street blockades.



“This country is moving towards total collapse," protester Mohammad Awada told Reuters. "This regime has failed to lead Lebanon and it must be toppled and replaced."

These photos show some of the demonstrations sweeping Lebanon.



