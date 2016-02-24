BuzzFeed News

There Is A Giant, Rancid River Of Uncollected Trash Flowing Through Beirut

The stench is reportedly "toxic." The issue began in July 2015, but resurfaced last week in the Lebanese capital.

By Tamerra Griffin

Posted on February 24, 2016, at 11:44 a.m. ET

Beirut, Lebanon, on Feb. 23, 2016.
Garbage bags amassed in the capital of Lebanon have begun to resemble a river flowing through the city.

Beirut residents have been embroiled in a garbage overflow problem for months, which you can see from these photos stretching back to July 2015. The issue stemmed from competing government factions who were unable to reach a decision on how to work around the closure of the city's primary landfill site, Naameh.

A defunct collection facility, combined with heavy rainfall in the area, caused massive amounts of uncollected trash to flow into the streets of Beirut, bringing with it a stench so unpalatable that some have called it toxic.

Demonstrations led by activist groups like You Stink ensued, and while a waste management site eventually cleared the streets of its trash last July, the problem does not appear to have been completely solved.

A port in Beirut, Lebanon, on Feb. 19, 2016.
Beirut, Lebanon, on Feb. 23, 2016.
Garbage pile near a port in Beirut on Feb. 19, 2016.
Near the Lebanese capital in Beirut, on Jan. 5, 2016.
Jdeideh, a city northeast of Beirut, on Dec. 31, 2015.
Karantina, Lebanon, on Dec. 17, 2015.
Protesters in Beirut on Nov. 22, 2015.
Beirut, Sept. 23, 2015.
Residents in Beirut on Aug. 26, 2015.
Street cleaners in Beirut on July 27, 2015.
A woman in Beirut on July 23, 2015.
