Lea Michele Said The Rumor She Can't Read Is Sexist

Lea Michele, the Glee star taking over from Beanie Feldstein in the Funny Girl revival on Broadway after a ton of behind-the-scenes controversy, has hit back at that ongoing conspiracy theory that she can't read.



For context, the "Lea Michele can't read" meme first began swirling thanks to a 2017 episode of the pop culture podcast One More Thing.

Hosts Jaye Hunt and Robert Ackerman were discussing the memoir of Michele's late Glee costar Naya Rivera and an anecdote it contained about her refusing to improvise scenes.

The hosts quipped about whether Michele had even read the memoir and jokingly surmised that the reason Michele never improvised was that she had just memorized lines that had been read to her from the script.

That then spawned a 40-minute long Facebook Live discussion by the pair (which has since been taken down) in which Hunt and Ackerman presented their "evidence" that she could not read.