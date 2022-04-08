The Man Suspected Of Shooting Lady Gaga's Dog Walker Was Mistakenly Released From Jail

The man suspected of shooting Lady Gaga's dog walker during an armed robbery last year was released from jail on Wednesday, but his release was the result of a massive mistake, authorities confirmed to BuzzFeed News.

James Jackson, 18, was one of three men that authorities say stole Gaga's two French bulldogs on Feb. 24, 2021, in a brazen and violent robbery. Jackson allegedly shot dog walker Ryan Fischer in the chest when he refused to hand over the animals, sending him to the hospital. Fischer later recovered from his injuries.

The two dogs, named Koji and Gustav, were handed in to police two days later after Gaga announced a $500,000 reward for their return. Months later, authorities announced they had arrested Jennifer McBride, the woman who handed in the animals and claimed she had found them tied up in a street. But cops said she was actually in a relationship with the father of one of Jackson's alleged accomplices. She and her partner were each charged with being an accessory to attempted murder.