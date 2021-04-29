Five People Have Been Arrested After Lady Gaga's French Bulldogs Were Stolen And Her Dogwalker Was Shot

Five people have been arrested in connection with the shooting of Lady Gaga's dogwalker and the theft of the singer's two French bulldogs, the Los Angeles Police Department announced Thursday.

Three of the suspects were charged with armed robbery and attempted murder in the incident, which prompted Gaga to offer a reward of $500,000 for the safe return of the dogs. But, police said, the three men were not targeting the pop star and did not know the dogs belonged to her. Instead, they allegedly tried to take the dogs because of the breed's high resale value.

"This was a brazen street crime that left a man seriously wounded," Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascón said in a statement.

The men, who police said were documented gang members, were identified as 18-year-old James Jackson, 19-year-old Jaylin White, and 27-year-old Lafayette Whaley.

Jackson, who is suspected of shooting the dogwalker, faces additional charges of assault with a semiautomatic firearm and being a felon with a concealed firearm in a vehicle.

Harold White, 40, Jaylin White's father, and Jennifer McBride, 50, are facing a charge each of accessory attempted murder.

The violent robbery occurred on Feb. 24. The dogwalker, identified later as Ryan Fischer, was shot as he tried to keep two men from taking the dogs. He was ultimately hospitalized for his injuries, and the suspects got away with dogs Koji and Gustav.

Lady Gaga later called Fischer a hero for risking his life as he attempted to keep the dogs from being stolen.