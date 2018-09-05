Julia Louis-Dreyfus Says She Feels Strong As She Returns To "Veep" After Cancer Treatment

"I feel good. I feel strong. I’ve got energy and, yeah, back to my old tricks," she said. "It feels like I never left."

Louis-Dreyfus announced last September, just days after winning her sixth consecutive Emmy for Veep , that she had been diagnosed with breast cancer.

"The good news is that I have the most glorious group of supportive and caring family and friends, and fantastic insurance through my union," she wrote in a message shared on Twitter.

We Veeps stick together. Jill and I, and all of the Bidens, are with you, Julia.

Tributes and best wishes poured in, and Joe Biden, a former Veep himself, was among those who wished her well.

HBO spokesperson Cecile Cross-Plummer told BuzzFeed News at the time of Louis-Dreyfus's diagnosis that the star's illness did not affect the decision to make this season of Veep the last.

"We will adjust production as needed, but the writers will still be in the writing room," Cross-Plummer said. "We have every confidence she will get through this with her usual tenacity and undaunted spirit, and look forward to her return to health and to HBO for the final season of Veep."