BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

Julia Louis-Dreyfus Just Announced That She Has Breast Cancer

news

Julia Louis-Dreyfus Just Announced That She Has Breast Cancer

"1 in 8 women get breast cancer. Today, I'm the one," the award-winning actor shared on Twitter.

By Blake Montgomery

Headshot of Blake Montgomery

Blake Montgomery

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Last updated on September 28, 2017, at 6:49 p.m. ET

Posted on September 28, 2017, at 2:23 p.m. ET

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, the Emmy- and Golden Globe–winning star of Veep, has announced that she has breast cancer.

AFP / Getty Images

In a tweet posted on Thursday, she captioned it, "Just when you thought..." followed by a screenshot of a note that read, "1 in 8 women get breast cancer. Today, I'm the one."

"The good news is that I have the most glorious group of supportive and caring family and friends, and fantastic insurance through my union," she wrote. "The bad news is that not all women are so lucky, so let's fight all cancers and make universal health care a reality."

Just when you thought...
Julia Louis-Dreyfus @OfficialJLD

Just when you thought...

Reply Retweet Favorite
@OfficialJLD / Twitter / Via Twitter: @OfficialJLD

HBO spokeswoman Cecile Cross-Plummer told BuzzFeed News the actor received her diagnosis the day after the Emmy awards, where she won her sixth consecutive award for Veep.

But, Cross-Plummer said, Louis-Dreyfus's illness did not affect the decision to make this the final season of the show.

"We will adjust production as needed, but the writers will still be in the writing room," Cross-Plummer said. "We have every confidence she will get through this with her usual tenacity and undaunted spirit, and look forward to her return to health and to HBO for the final season of Veep."

Louis-Dreyfus's publicist declined to provide further details, but said the actor "is incredibly grateful for the outpouring of support and well wishes."

ADVERTISEMENT

Those well wishes poured in on social media after news of the diagnosis hit, including from the former vice president himself.

We Veeps stick together. Jill and I, and all of the Bidens, are with you, Julia.
Joe Biden @JoeBiden

We Veeps stick together. Jill and I, and all of the Bidens, are with you, Julia.

Reply Retweet Favorite

And fellow actor Christina Applegate — who has had breast cancer and a double mastectomy — offered her help. "Mama, find me. Let's talk if you want," she tweeted.

@OfficialJLD Mama, find me. Let's talk if you want
christina applegate @1capplegate

@OfficialJLD Mama, find me. Let's talk if you want

Reply Retweet Favorite
@1capplegate / Twitter / Via Twitter: @1capplegate
@1capplegate @OfficialJLD ❤️❤️❤️ sisters are everything. Beyond blood. Beyond name. Thank you for lending your hear… https://t.co/U2S3edHMrf
Mary Ellen Mesi @maryellenmesi

@1capplegate @OfficialJLD ❤️❤️❤️ sisters are everything. Beyond blood. Beyond name. Thank you for lending your hear… https://t.co/U2S3edHMrf

Reply Retweet Favorite
@maryellenmesi / Twitter / Via Twitter: @maryellenmesi
J sending all my healing energy your way. You are incredible to use this moment as an opportunity to support others… https://t.co/1xzjy6VTAY
Debra Messing @DebraMessing

J sending all my healing energy your way. You are incredible to use this moment as an opportunity to support others… https://t.co/1xzjy6VTAY

Reply Retweet Favorite
@DebraMessing / Twitter / Via Twitter: @DebraMessing
ADVERTISEMENT
@OfficialJLD You've got an army of fans ready to fight with you as well. Just send up the bat signal when needed.
Molly Knight @molly_knight

@OfficialJLD You've got an army of fans ready to fight with you as well. Just send up the bat signal when needed.

Reply Retweet Favorite
@molly_knight / Twitter / Via Twitter: @molly_knight
@OfficialJLD I was the one this year too! Best wishes for a speedy recovery.
Lisa Collins @LisaDC14

@OfficialJLD I was the one this year too! Best wishes for a speedy recovery.

Reply Retweet Favorite
@LisaDC14 / Twitter / Via Twitter: @LisaDC14
@OfficialJLD Cancer is no match for you. Stomp it good. xox
Michael McKean @MJMcKean

@OfficialJLD Cancer is no match for you. Stomp it good. xox

Reply Retweet Favorite
@MJMcKean / Twitter / Via Twitter: @MJMcKean
@OfficialJLD If laughter if the best medicine, cancer has no chance when it comes to you!
Roland Scahill @rolandscahill

@OfficialJLD If laughter if the best medicine, cancer has no chance when it comes to you!

Reply Retweet Favorite
@rolandscahill / Twitter / Via Twitter: @rolandscahill
ADVERTISEMENT
Fuck. Fuck. I don't think I realized how much I love this woman, who I don't know. Love her more for speaking up fo… https://t.co/J8xy50z7aE
Anna Kendrick @AnnaKendrick47

Fuck. Fuck. I don't think I realized how much I love this woman, who I don't know. Love her more for speaking up fo… https://t.co/J8xy50z7aE

Reply Retweet Favorite
@AnnaKendrick47 / Twitter / Via Twitter: @AnnaKendrick47

Of course, people unleashed Veep and Seinfeld gifs.

I have literally never been less concerned about someone beating cancer than I am Julia Louis Dreyfus
Chandler @ChndlrVlndr

I have literally never been less concerned about someone beating cancer than I am Julia Louis Dreyfus

Reply Retweet Favorite
@ChndlrVlndr / Twitter / Via Twitter: @ChndlrVlndr
@OfficialJLD Best of luck with your fight! Tell it to "get out!"
Nolan Mainguy @NolanMainguy

@OfficialJLD Best of luck with your fight! Tell it to "get out!"

Reply Retweet Favorite
@NolanMainguy / Twitter / Via Twitter: @NolanMainguy

Many fans are confident that "a strong fucking woman" could "kick cancer's ass."

Julia Louis-Dreyfus is a strong fucking woman and I know for a fact she’ll kick cancer’s ass and she’ll be okay and… https://t.co/h52I2RFo8M
jade @jade_michelle

Julia Louis-Dreyfus is a strong fucking woman and I know for a fact she’ll kick cancer’s ass and she’ll be okay and… https://t.co/h52I2RFo8M

Reply Retweet Favorite
@jade_michelle / Twitter
ADVERTISEMENT
Julia Louis-Dreyfus is a national treasure. I will fight anyone who says otherwise. I love everything about her
Jetpack Jimmy @sincir3000

Julia Louis-Dreyfus is a national treasure. I will fight anyone who says otherwise. I love everything about her

Reply Retweet Favorite
@sincir3000 / Twitter / Via Twitter: @sincir3000

Julia Louis-Dreyfus: You are Beyoncé. And we love you very much.

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, you will beat cancer.
Vinay A. Ramesh @vinaytion

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, you will beat cancer.

Reply Retweet Favorite
@vinaytion / Twitter / Via Twitter: @vinaytion


ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT