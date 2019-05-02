John Cameron Mitchell On His "Shrill" And "Good Fight" Characters: "Gay Assholes" Are The Price Of LGBT Assimilation

John Cameron Mitchell, best known for the films Hedwig and the Angry Inch and Shortbus, has been all over our TV screens lately — albeit not in roles that have particularly endeared him to viewers.

The actor has been playing "two horrible gay bosses" in the Hulu series Shrill, starring Aidy Bryant, and in another guest appearance on The Good Fight, playing a "Milo Yiannopoulos clone," that's set to air on Thursday night.

"I'm returning by public demand to torture Christine Baranski and Cush Jumbo, who has the best name in TV," he teased in an interview on BuzzFeed News' AM to DM on Thursday.

The actor said he has been overjoyed to play the villain boss to Bryant's character, Annie, in Shrill, a body-positivity comedy drama based on the memoir of writer Lindy West.

"Somebody's got to be horrible for sympathy to be laid upon Aidy Bryant," he said of his role as Gabe, the "former grunge performer" who "probably had a band" but now serves as the tyrannical editor of a Portland blog where Bryant's character toils away without notice.

"It's a fun role to play," he said.

The real Lindy West used to work at The Stranger in Seattle under editor and sex columnist Dan Savage, but Mitchell said he didn't base his character on him.

"I wasn't thinking about [Savage]," he said. "I personally didn't read that part of the book because I didn't want to think about it."