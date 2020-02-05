"American Pie" Star Jason Biggs Opened Up About The Scene That Couldn't Be Made Today

American Pie star Jason Biggs said a key scene in the 1990s teen sex comedy could never be made in the post-#MeToo era.

Biggs, who is now starring in the Fox comedy Outmatched, told BuzzFeed News' live Twitter morning show, AM to DM, on Wednesday that the moment his character used a hidden webcam to film a woman student changing and masturbating would be a no-go today.

"It was a very specific time. It was right as the internet was starting," Biggs said. "We had that whole scene with the internet camera — which, by the way, would never get made now."

In the scene, Biggs' character, Jim, sets up a webcam in his room to secretly record an exchange student, Nadia (Shannon Elizabeth), change clothes ahead of a study session together. He and his friends secretly watch her undress and masturbate in his bedroom, before he is persuaded to join her but then prematurely ejaculates twice. Jim is unaware, though, that he has accidentally sent the live link to the whole school, including Nadia's angry sponsors, who send her home to Europe. None of the boys face any repercussions.

"It wouldn't get made now and it couldn't get made now," Biggs told BuzzFeed News of the scene. "It would be unacceptable what that represents, but at the time I remember reading the script and reading that part and being shocked that there was cameras on computers! That's what I took away from it originally!"