A Man Pleaded Guilty To Fatally Stabbing A 22-Year-Old Iowa State Golfer While She Played Alone On A Course

A man has pleaded guilty in an Iowa court to stabbing a 22-year-old Iowa State University golfer to death as she played alone on an Ames course in September.

Collin Richards, 22, pleaded guilty during a hearing on Friday to one count of first-degree murder for the death of Spanish athlete Celia Barquin Arozamena, according to the office of the Story County Attorney.



"My heart is with Celia's family today with the hope that this result will bring them some level of comfort," said County Attorney Jessica Reynolds.

He is due to be sentenced in August, but his crime carries a mandatory term of life in prison without parole.

Richards was homeless at the time of the murder and had been living in a wooded area near the Coldwater Links golf course when he spotted Barquin Arozamena playing a round.



Her body was found with stab wounds to the upper torso, head, and neck.

"This was a random act of violence that terrorized our community," Reynolds said.

