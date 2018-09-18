The Man Charged With Killing An Iowa State Golfer Allegedly Said He Had An Urge To Rape And Kill Women

A 22-year-old man who was arrested and charged in the death of an Iowa State University golf champion allegedly told someone he had the urge to rape and kill women.



Collin Daniel Richards was arrested Tuesday and charged with first-degree murder after Celia Barquin Arozamena's body was found at the Coldwater Links golf course in Ames, Iowa, on Monday.



Barquin Arozamena, who was the 2018 Big 12 champion and Iowa State Female Athlete of the Year, was found dead with stab wounds to her upper torso, head and neck, police said Tuesday.

“Celia had an infectious smile, a bubbly personality and anyone fortunate enough to know her was blessed,” Iowa State Director of Athletics Jamie Pollard said in a statement. “Our Cyclone family mourns the tragic loss of Celia, a spectacular student-athlete and ISU ambassador.”

Barquin Arozamena was finishing her civil engineering degree after exhausting her collegiate eligibility last season. Iowa State called her “one of the most accomplished players in Cyclone golf history.”



Her hometown of Puente San Miguel, Spain, has declared a three-day mourning period following her death. Dozens of people, some holding up a photo of the star athlete, gathered in the area for a moment of silence Tuesday.