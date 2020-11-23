The Transition To Joe Biden’s Presidency Is Now Formally Underway

After stalling for weeks as President Donald Trump sought to cast doubt on the result of the election, the General Services Administration notified Joe Biden and his staff on Monday that they can begin receiving federal resources as part of the transition process — a formal recognition from the US government that Biden is the president-elect.

Shortly afterward, Trump announced he had directed his staff to also cooperate with Biden’s team, although he still refused to concede the election and vowed to continue to fight the results.

"This final [GSA] decision is a definitive administrative action to formally begin the transition process with federal agencies," said Yohannes Abraham, Biden-Harris Transition executive director. "In the days ahead, transition officials will begin meeting with federal officials to discuss the pandemic response, have a full accounting of our national security interests, and gain complete understanding of the Trump administration’s efforts to hollow out government agencies."

The once low-profile government agency, headed by Trump appointee Emily Murphy, drew intense scrutiny in recent weeks for its reluctance to formally recognize Biden as the winner and make resources available to him so he can prepare to enter the White House.

Trump insisted in a series of tweets that Murphy’s move was his idea while vowing to continue his losing fight against the election results.

“Nevertheless, in the best interest of our Country, I am recommending that Emily and her team do what needs to be done with regard to initial protocols, and have told my team to do the same," he added.

Biden’s team had complained the delay meant, among other things, that they had been locked out of official government data on COVID-19, impacting his ability to deal with the coronavirus pandemic when he enters the Oval Office on Jan. 20, 2021.

In a letter to Biden, which was first reported by CNN on Monday evening, Murphy said she had only now made the federal resources available “because of recent developments involving legal challenges and certifications of election results.”