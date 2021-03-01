Tina Fey And Amy Poehler Really Roasted The Hell Out Of The Golden Globes

How do you host an awards show held during a pandemic for film that most people couldn't see in theaters and which completely overlooked nominating a widely acclaimed TV series led by a Black woman?

By absolutely burning the whole damn thing down.

Tina Fey and Amy Poehler — hosting jointly but from New York City and Beverly Hills, respectively — decided to roast the hell out of the Golden Globes on Sunday night, using their opening monologue to lean into the controversies that have dogged the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, the group of international journalists who hand out the awards and who have a reputation for being, well, star-fuckers.

"The Hollywood Foreign Press Association is made up of around 90 international, no-Black journalists who attend movie junkets each year in search for a better life," said Fey.

The HFPA has in recent days drawn the ire of celebrities for the fact that the group hasn't had a Black member in some 20 years. Stars and Hollywood moguls including Ava DuVernay, Shonda Rhimes, Jennifer Aniston, Sterling K. Brown, Kerry Washington, and Ellen Pompeo have shared messages on social media saying that "Time's Up" for the HFPA to do more in terms of diversity.

The Golden Globes also was scorned this year for ignoring Michaela Coel’s critically acclaimed TV series I May Destroy You, while favoring less well received shows like Emily In Paris after 30 HFPA were flown to Paris by Netflix to visit the show's set, where they were put up in $1,400-a-night hotel rooms and treated "like kings and queens," according to the Los Angeles Times.

"Emily In Paris is nominated for Best TV Series Musical Or Comedy, and I, for one, cannot wait to find out which it is," joked Fey. "French Exit is what I did after watching the first episode of Emily in Paris."

This week, the HFPA pledged to immediately work to bring in more members who are Black or from underrepresented backgrounds. They also said that the issue would be addressed on Sunday's show — and it was.