 Skip To Content
BuzzFeed News Home Reporting To You

Here Are The Golden Globe Nominees For 2021

Trending

Utilizamos cookies, próprios e de terceiros, que o reconhecem e identificam como um usuário único, para garantir a melhor experiência de navegação, personalizar conteúdo e anúncios, e melhorar o desempenho do nosso site e serviços. Esses Cookies nos permitem coletar alguns dados pessoais sobre você, como sua ID exclusiva atribuída ao seu dispositivo, endereço de IP, tipo de dispositivo e navegador, conteúdos visualizados ou outras ações realizadas usando nossos serviços, país e idioma selecionados, entre outros. Para saber mais sobre nossa política de cookies, acesse link.

Caso não concorde com o uso cookies dessa forma, você deverá ajustar as configurações de seu navegador ou deixar de acessar o nosso site e serviços. Ao continuar com a navegação em nosso site, você aceita o uso de cookies.

Here Are The Golden Globe Nominees For 2021

Chadwick Boseman was nominated for his role in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, along with Viola Davis. On the TV side, The Crown reigned supreme.

By Julia Reinstein

Picture of Julia Reinstein Julia Reinstein BuzzFeed News Reporter

Last updated on February 3, 2021, at 9:57 a.m. ET

Posted on February 3, 2021, at 9:15 a.m. ET

This past year has been one that a lot of us spent a good chunk of in front of our televisions, and many of the shows and movies we watched were honored Wednesday morning as 2021 Golden Globes nominees.

Chadwick Boseman, who died of cancer in August at age 43, was nominated in the best actor category for his performance in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, along with his costar Viola Davis.

Promising Young Woman, Mank, and The Trial of the Chicago 7 were among the most nominated movies, and The Crown dominated in television categories, getting six nominations.

The 78th Golden Globes will be held Feb. 28, and will be hosted by Tina Fey and Amy Poehler for their fourth time.

Best Television Series, Musical, or Comedy

Hulu

Elle Fanning as Catherine in The Great

Emily in Paris

The Flight Attendant

The Great

Schitt's Creek

Ted Lasso

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Drama

Steve Dietl / Netflix

Jason Bateman in Ozark

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Josh O'Connor, The Crown

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Al Pacino, Hunters

Matthew Rhys, Perry Mason

Best Performance by an Actress, Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television

Niko Tavernise / HBO

Nicole Kidman in The Undoing

Cate Blanchett, Mrs. America

Daisy Edgar-Jones, Normal People

Shira Haas, Unorthodox

Nicole Kidman, The Undoing

Anya Taylor-Joy, The Queen's Gambit

Best Director, Motion Picture

Joshua Richards

Frances McDormand and Chloé Zhao on the set of Nomadland

Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman

David Fincher, Mank

Regina King, One Night in Miami

Aaron Sorkin, The Trial of the Chicago 7

Chloé Zhao, Nomadland

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

Courtesy Of Amazon Studios

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Kate Hudson, Music

Michelle Pfeiffer, French Exit

Rosamund Pike, I Care a Lot

Anya Taylor-Joy, Emma

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama

David Lee /Netflix

Chadwick Boseman as Levee in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal

Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Anthony Hopkins, The Father

Gary Oldman, Mank

Tahar Rahim, The Mauritanian

Best Television Series, Drama

Mark Mainz/Netflix

Olivia Colman as Queen Elizabeth II in The Crown

The Crown

Lovecraft Country

The Mandalorian

Ozark

Ratched

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Drama

Des Willie / Des Willie/Netflix

Emma Corrin as Princess Diana in The Crown

Olivia Colman, The Crown

Jodie Comer, Killing Eve

Emma Corrin, The Crown

Laura Linney, Ozark

Sarah Paulson, Ratched

Best Performance by an Actor, Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television

Niko Tavernise / HBO

Hugh Grant in The Undoing

Bryan Cranston, Your Honor

Jeff Daniels, The Comey Rule

Hugh Grant, The Undoing

Ethan Hawk, The Good Lord Bird

Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much Is True

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

Hulu

Andy Samberg in Palm Springs

Sacha Baron Cohen, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

James Corden, The Prom

Lin-Manuel Miranda, Hamilton

Dev Patel, The Personal History of David Copperfield

Andy Samberg, Palm Springs

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama

David Lee / David Lee/NETFLIX

Viola Davis as Ma Rainey in Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Viola Davis, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Andra Day, The United States vs. Billie Holiday

Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman

Frances McDormand, Nomadland

Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman

Best Motion Picture, Drama

Courtesy Of Focus Features

Carey Mulligan as Cassandra in Promising Young Woman

The Father

Mank

Nomadland

Promising Young Woman

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best Supporting Actor, Motion Picture

Patti Perret/Amazon Studios

Leslie Odom Jr. in One Night in Miami

Sacha Baron Cohen, The Trial of the Chicago 7

Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah

Jared Leto, The Little Things

Bill Murray, On the Rocks

Leslie Odom Jr., One Night in Miami

Best Original Score, Motion Picture

Netflix / NETFLIX

Gary Oldman as Herman Mankiewicz in Mank

The Midnight Sky

Tenet

News of the World

Mank

Soul

Best Actress in a TV Series, Musical or Comedy

Carole Bethuel / CAROLE BETHUEL/NETFLIX

Lily Collins as Emily in Emily In Paris

Lily Collins, Emily in Paris

Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant

Elle Fanning, The Great

Jane Levy, Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist

Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek

Best Limited Series, Anthology Series, or a Motion Picture Made for Television

Phil Bray / Phil Bray/Netflix

The Queen's Gambit

Normal People

The Queen's Gambit

Small Axe

The Undoing

Unorthodox

Best Supporting Actor, Television

Niko Tavernise / HBO

Donald Sutherland in The Undoing

John Boyega, Small Axe

Brendan Gleeson, The Comey Rule

Dan Levy, Schitt’s Creek

Jim Parsons, Hollywood

Donald Sutherland, The Undoing

Best Picture, Musical or Comedy

Lin-Manuel Miranda and Nevis Productions LLC

Hamilton

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Hamilton

Music

Palm Springs

The Prom

Best Supporting Actress, Motion Picture

Lacey Terrell / Lacey Terrell/NETFLIX

Glenn Close as Mamaw in Hillbilly Elegy

Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy

Olivia Colman, The Father

Jodie Foster, The Mauritanian

Amanda Seyfried, Mank

Helena Zengel, News of the World

Best Picture, Foreign Language

Josh Ethan Johnson/A24

Steven Yeun with Yeri Han in Minari

Another Round

La Llorona

The Life Ahead

Minari

Two of Us

Best Screenplay, Motion Picture

Courtesy Of Searchlight Pictures

Nomadland

Promising Young Woman

Mank

The Trial of the Chicago 7

The Father

Nomadland

Best Television Actor, Musical/Comedy Series

Ollie Upton/Hulu

Nicholas Hoult as Peter in The Great

Don Cheadle, Black Monday

Nicholas Hoult, The Great

Eugene Levy, Schitt’s Creek

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Ramy Youssef, Ramy

Best Supporting Actress, Television

Des Willie / Des Willie/Netflix

Gillian Anderson as Margaret Thatcher in The Crown

Gillian Anderson, The Crown

Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown

Julia Garner, Ozark

Annie Murphy, Schitt’s Creek

Cynthia Nixon, Ratched

Best Original Song, Motion Picture

Takashi Seida

Andra Day and Kevin Hanchard in The United States vs. Billie Holiday

"Fight for You" from Judas and the Black Messiah

"Hear My Voice" from The Trial of the Chicago 7

“Io Sì (Seen)” from The Life Ahead

"Speak Now" from One Night in Miami

"Tigress & Tweed" from The United States vs. Billie Holiday

Best Motion Picture, Animated

Disney/Pixar

Soul

The Croods: A New Age

Onward

Over The Moon

Soul

Wolfwalkers

Want to see more stories like this? Become a BuzzFeed News member.

ADVERTISEMENT