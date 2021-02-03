Here Are The Golden Globe Nominees For 2021

This past year has been one that a lot of us spent a good chunk of in front of our televisions, and many of the shows and movies we watched were honored Wednesday morning as 2021 Golden Globes nominees.

Chadwick Boseman, who died of cancer in August at age 43, was nominated in the best actor category for his performance in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, along with his costar Viola Davis.

Promising Young Woman, Mank, and The Trial of the Chicago 7 were among the most nominated movies, and The Crown dominated in television categories, getting six nominations.

The 78th Golden Globes will be held Feb. 28, and will be hosted by Tina Fey and Amy Poehler for their fourth time.

Best Television Series, Musical, or Comedy