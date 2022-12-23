I Am Prepared To See Every “Knives Out”/"Glass Onion" Movie That Is Ever Made

Ensemble movies with big name stars tend to be a blast because we get to imagine the interaction between them behind the scenes. But murder mysteries, in particular, are so enjoyable because they often feel like plays where the actors are encouraged to ramp up the acting so the people in the back of the theater can see. Suspicious stares! Menacing scowls! Dramatic fainting! I eat it all up.

When the movie opens, it’s the middle of 2020’s COVID lockdowns and Bron’s friends are just as excited by the chance to gather again as I was to be in a theater. But don’t expect Glass Onion to follow the same structure as Knives Out, which opened with a death that was investigated throughout the rest of the film. Here, more than half the film is spent getting to know the characters as we await a seemingly inevitable murder, but instead we get something entirely different. Not all the characters are who they appear to be, which forces us to constantly question who might be a villain and who might end up dead.

That’s not the only way in which this sequel differs from the original. Knives Out was cold and gray in both its autumnal Massachusetts setting and semi-serious tone, though it was still a thoroughly enjoyable movie. (How could it not be, with Chris Evans wearing that cable knit sweater ?) Glass Onion, by contrast, feels joyful and vibrant, even if we know we’re going to see a murder or two. The sunny Greek island setting helps, but mostly it’s the bubbly cast and Johnson’s lively and genuinely surprising script. Barely a minute goes by without a joke, and they all somehow land — even one about a Jeremy Renner brand of hot sauce, which will only truly make sense to the terminally online . There’s a cameo from one sports star, which I won’t spoil, but it was as surprising as it was hilarious.

The movie is, dare I say, camp. That’s famously a tough word to define, but I’d argue that any film where Craig wears a striped nautical ensemble and yellow neckerchief more than meets the definition.

After portraying James Bond for 15 years in five movies, a role he eventually found physically and creatively exhausting , it seems likely that Craig only felt compelled to play yet another recurring protagonist because this role is so playful. (Bautista, who also starred with Craig in the 2015 Bond film Spectre, has said working with the star in both films was like night and day. "He didn't seem like the happiest person on Bond, but on Glass Onion, it was the complete opposite,” Bautista told Entertainment Weekly . “He was just so much fun, and he was always smiling and happy and interacted a lot more.”)

Like Agatha Christie’s Hercule Poirot, Blanc is an effete and preening detective who is comfortable with his genius, doesn’t suffer fools, and longs for the next riddle to solve. Craig’s attempt at a Southern accent — described by Evans’s character in the first movie as a “Kentucky-fried Foghorn Leghorn drawl” — remains ridiculous, but that’s sort of the point. In one scene, Blanc buzzes with such joy at a dinner party where his genius is so consuming that the other characters almost slide off their chairs in shock (admittedly, same).

The rest of the cast are at their peak too, especially Monáe, who gives a multilayered performance that bubbles into magnificent rage, and Hudson, who I don’t think has been this good in a role since Almost Famous in 2000. As Birdie Jay, she appears hopelessly clueless but also so delightfully warm that you understand instantly why the others want to hang around her. I genuinely hope that they’re both in the mix for Best Supporting Actress come Oscar season.