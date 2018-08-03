The Man Suspected Of Murdering George H.W. Bush’s Former Doctor Has Killed Himself

Houston’s police chief said Joseph James Pappas, wanted for shooting Dr. Mark Hausknecht as he rode his bike, killed himself after being confronted by officers.

The suspect sought in last month’s shooting murder of Mark Hausknecht, the Texas doctor who treated former president George H.W. Bush, has committed suicide after being confronted by police, authorities in Houston announced Friday.

Police had identified Joseph James Pappas, 62, Wednesday as the suspect wanted in the slaying of Hausknecht, 65, who was fatally shot while bicycling to work July 20. They said Pappas may have been motivated by a 20-year grudge against the doctor related to the death of his mother on Hausknecht’s operating table.

Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo had warned on Wednesday that Pappas was believed to be suicidal, armed, and dangerous, and on Friday, Acevedo told reporters the suspect had killed himself.

“The suspect’s deceased,” Acevedo said. “He committed suicide when he was confronted by two members of the Houston police department.”

The police chief said a member of the public called police after thinking Pappas was a graffiti vandal. The person then found a wallet Pappas had discarded with his ID, realized it was the man sought for the doctor’s murder, and called police again.