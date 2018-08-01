The Killing Of Former President George H.W. Bush's Doctor May Have Been Revenge, Police Say

Police said Dr. Mark Hausknecht operated on the suspect's mother over 20 years ago and she died during surgery.

A man suspected of killing former President George H.W. Bush's doctor had a 20-year vendetta against the prominent cardiologist, police said Wednesday.



Authorities identified Joseph James Pappas, 62, as the suspect wanted in the fatal shooting of Dr. Mark Hausknecht. Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo said Pappas is believed to be suicidal, armed, and dangerous.

"We need to find this guy," Acevedo told reporters during a press conference.

Hausknecht, 65, was bicycling to work at the Texas Medical Center in Houston about 8:45 a.m. July 20 when another bicyclist approached him from behind and fired two shots at the doctor while cycling past him, according to police.

Hausknecht, who treated Bush back in 2000 for an irregular heartbeat, was struck twice in the torso and pronounced dead at Ben Taub General Hospital.