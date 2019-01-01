BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

Netflix Just Announced The Third Season Of "Stranger Things" And Everyone's Losing It

Arts & Entertainment

Netflix Just Announced The Third Season Of "Stranger Things" And Everyone's Losing It

Happy 2̶0̶1̶9̶ 1985!

By Stephanie McNeal

Headshot of Stephanie McNeal

Stephanie McNeal

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on January 1, 2019, at 11:23 a.m. ET

We may have just entered 2019 but everyone's really pumped to go back to the 1980s because Netflix just announced when it's dropping Season 3 of Stranger Things.

JULY 4
Stranger Things @Stranger_Things

JULY 4

Reply Retweet Favorite

Even better? It's premiering on July 4, so you can spend your holiday weekend bingeing away instead of, you know, getting outside and doing social summer activities.

So #StrangerThings will drop on Independence Day! https://t.co/WLHxcVghtj
Jo-Anne Rowney @JoAnne_Rowney

So #StrangerThings will drop on Independence Day! https://t.co/WLHxcVghtj

Reply Retweet Favorite

Netflix also released a promo poster, with the tagline "One summer can change everything." 👀

The poster features Mike and Eleven aka Jane ~holding hands~ with the rest of the crew in the background.

Of course, people are losing it.

STRANGER THINGS 3. JULY 4th. 2019 IS ALREADY AMAZING
gab @gabisodd_

STRANGER THINGS 3. JULY 4th. 2019 IS ALREADY AMAZING

Reply Retweet Favorite

They are realllly excited.

"STRANGER THINGS SEASON 3 ON JULY 4" AAAAAAAAAAAAHHHHHHHHH!!!!!!!!!!!
Bern 🍋 @badeeeet

"STRANGER THINGS SEASON 3 ON JULY 4" AAAAAAAAAAAAHHHHHHHHH!!!!!!!!!!!

Reply Retweet Favorite

And many people, including star Gaten Matarazzo, are reading to skip winter and get to July already.

Happy New Year! Come on 4th of July!!! @Stranger_Things
Gaten Matarazzo @GatenM123

Happy New Year! Come on 4th of July!!! @Stranger_Things

Reply Retweet Favorite

Happy New Year!

When I saw Stranger Things 3 trending. #HappyNewYears #NewYears2019
Cameron Grant @coolghost101

When I saw Stranger Things 3 trending. #HappyNewYears #NewYears2019

Reply Retweet Favorite

ADVERTISEMENT