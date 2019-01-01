Netflix Just Announced The Third Season Of "Stranger Things" And Everyone's Losing It
Happy 2̶0̶1̶9̶ 1985!
We may have just entered 2019 but everyone's really pumped to go back to the 1980s because Netflix just announced when it's dropping Season 3 of Stranger Things.
Even better? It's premiering on July 4, so you can spend your holiday weekend bingeing away instead of, you know, getting outside and doing social summer activities.
Netflix also released a promo poster, with the tagline "One summer can change everything." 👀
The poster features Mike and Eleven aka Jane ~holding hands~ with the rest of the crew in the background.
Of course, people are losing it.
They are realllly excited.
And many people, including star Gaten Matarazzo, are reading to skip winter and get to July already.
Happy New Year!
-
Stephanie McNeal is a social news editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
Contact Stephanie McNeal at stephanie.mcneal@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.