Netflix Just Announced The Third Season Of "Stranger Things" And Everyone's Losing It

We may have just entered 2019 but everyone's really pumped to go back to the 1980s because Netflix just announced when it's dropping Season 3 of Stranger Things .

So #StrangerThings will drop on Independence Day! https://t.co/WLHxcVghtj

Even better? It's premiering on July 4, so you can spend your holiday weekend bingeing away instead of, you know, getting outside and doing social summer activities.

Netflix also released a promo poster, with the tagline "One summer can change everything." 👀

The poster features Mike and Eleven aka Jane ~holding hands~ with the rest of the crew in the background.