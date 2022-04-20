Ezra Miller Was Fined $500 Over A "Disorderly" Incident At A Karaoke Bar

The legal fallout from Ezra Miller's recent behavior is continuing to unfold.

Miller made an appearance in a Hawaii courtroom on Tuesday, stemming from an arrest last month over aggressive behavior at a karaoke bar.

The court hearing came just hours after the actor was arrested for the second time in as many months over violent or aggressive behavior.

Minutes from the court hearing show Miller, best known for the role of the Flash in the DC Comics movies and Credence Barebone in the Fantastic Beasts franchise, appeared via Zoom in Hawaii district court, waiving the right to a bench trial.

Instead, as part of a plea agreement, Miller pleaded no contest to one count of disorderly conduct.

In exchange, a second count of harassment was dismissed against the actor. Court records also show a judge on Tuesday dismissed a March 19 police citation against Miller for obstructing a roadway after prosecutors decided not to proceed with that case.

The court's judgment shows Miller was fined $500 and ordered to pay an additional $30 crime victim fee.

Miller, 29, was first arrested in Hawaii shortly after midnight on March 28 after officers responded to a report of a "disorderly patron" at a bar hosting a karaoke night in the town of Hilo on the island of Hawaii.

Police said in a statement that they determined that Miller “became agitated while patrons at the bar began singing karaoke.”

Miller was accused of yelling obscenities at a 23-year-old woman who had been singing karaoke, before lunging at a 32-year-old man who had been playing darts.

Hawaii Police Assistant Chief Kenneth Quiocho told local station KITV that Miller had become enraged at the Margarita Village bar when the woman began singing the Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper song "Shallow" from A Star Is Born.



"The bar owner asked Miller to calm down several times to no avail," police said in their statement.

Per the criminal complaint against the actor, Miller subjected the singing woman to "offensively coarse behavior or abusive language which was likely to provoke a violent response and did intend to cause substantial harm or serious inconvenience and/or persisted in disorderly conduct after reasonable warning or request to desist."

Miller was only released from jail after paying $500 bail.