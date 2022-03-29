Ezra Miller Was Arrested For Allegedly Harassing People At A Karaoke Bar In Hawaii

Fantastic Beasts actor Ezra Miller was arrested early Monday following an incident at a karaoke bar in Hilo, Hawaii, where they allegedly swore at patrons, disrupted a woman's karaoke set, and lunged at a man playing darts.

On Sunday night, South Hilo police officers responded to a report of a disorderly patron at a bar. Authorities later determined that Miller "became agitated while patrons at the bar began singing karaoke," the Hawaii Police Department said in a statement.

The actor, who stars in the upcoming DC movie The Flash and the latest installment of the Fantastic Beasts franchise, began yelling obscenities, and at one point grabbed the microphone from a 23-year-old woman mid-song and also lunged at a 32-year-old man playing a game of darts, police said.



Miller, who uses "they"/"them" pronouns, was repeatedly asked to calm down by the bar's owner, which appeared to do little to de-escalate the situation. Police arrived at the location at around 11:30 p.m. local time on Sunday and arrested Miller, charging them with disorderly conduct and harassment. They were released from police custody after posting bail of $500.