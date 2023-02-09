One Father’s Grief In Turkey Was Shown On Newspaper Front Pages Around The World

As men clamber over the ruins of the pancaked building, now shaped like a pyramid of rubble, one man sits still.

Wearing an orange coat to protect himself from the winter freeze, Mesut Hançer perches on concrete slabs and twisted rebar — all that remains of the apartment block in Kahramanmaras, a Turkish city close to the epicenter of Monday’s earthquake .

His face is still — his expression, blank. He is grief-stricken but resolute: He won’t let go of his daughter’s hand.