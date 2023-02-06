The Devastating Effects Of The Earthquake In Turkey

“It is a disaster to happen once a century.”

By
Olive Burd
BuzzFeed News Designer

and
Clarissa-Jan Lim
BuzzFeed News Reporter

Anas Alkharboutli / Picture Alliance via Getty Images

Syrian civilians and members of the White Helmets conduct search and rescue operations in the rubble of a collapsed building.

Over 10,000 people have been killed after a devastating 7.8 magnitude earthquake struck Turkey and Syria, and the death toll is expected to rise dramatically as emergency workers scramble to rescue those trapped under the wreckage. 

The powerful earthquake hit provinces in southern Turkey and northern Syria early on Monday in bitterly cold temperatures, reducing cities to rubble and plunging the war-torn Syria further into crisis. Aftershocks continued throughout the day, rattling buildings in countries as far away as Lebanon and Israel, CNN reported. Another large tremor registering at 7.7 magnitude followed in the afternoon, toppling more structures onto the rubble.

The epicenter of the 7.8 magnitude earthquake in Turkey

Dozens of countries have already offered help with search and rescue efforts. 

The earthquake is believed to be the most powerful to hit Turkey since 1939. Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay told the New York Times on Monday that some cities will have to be evacuated. 

“It is a disaster to happen once a century,” he said.

Omar Haj Kadour / AFP via Getty Images

Residents searching for victims and survivors amid the rubble of collapsed buildings in the village of Besnia, Syria.

Anas Alkharboutli / Picture Alliance via Getty Images
Khalil Hamra / AP

Emergency team members and others search for people in a destroyed building in Adana, Turkey.

Sertac Kayar / Reuters

Rescuers search for survivors in Diyarbakir, Turkey.

Rami Al Sayed / AFP via Getty Images

An injured man is helped by a resident to slide out of a collapsed building in the town of Jandaris, Syria.

Sertac Kayar / Reuters

A damaged building in Diyarbakir, Turkey

Ercin Erturk / Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

An aerial view of collapsed buildings in Hatay, Turkey

Ercin Erturk / Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Damaged buildings in Hatay, Turkey

Omar Haj Kadour / AFP via Getty Images

Residents, aided by heavy equipment, search for victims and survivors amid the rubble in the village of Besnia, Syria.

Omar Haj Kadour / AFP via Getty Images

The village of Besnia, near the town of Harim in Syria's rebel-held northwestern Idlib province on the border with Turkey

Khalil Hamra / AP

Collapsed buildings in Adana, Turkey

Sertac Kayar / Reuters

Rescuers search for survivors under the rubble following an earthquake in Diyarbakir, Turkey.

Murat Sengul / Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

A fire amid overturned shipping containers in a shipping yard in Hatay, Turkey

Suhaib Salem / Reuters

Rescuers search for survivors at the site of a collapsed building in Osmaniye, Turkey

Aaref Watad / AFP via Getty Images

Syrian rescuers (White Helmets) and civilians search for victims and survivors in the rebel-held northern countryside of Syria's Idlib province on the border with Turkey.

Umit Bektas / Reuters

People look at a collapsed building near a bonfire following an earthquake in İskenderun, Turkey.

Suhaib Salem / Reuters

Osmaniye, Turkey

Suhaib Salem / Reuters

Osmaniye, Turkey

Cagla Gurdogan / Reuters

People gather around a bonfire in Kahramanmaraş, Turkey.