"Sound Of Music" Star Christopher Plummer Has Died At 91

Christopher Plummer, the Canadian actor best known for playing Captain von Trapp in The Sound of Music, died Friday. He was 91.

His death was confirmed to media by friend and manager Lou Pitt, who told BuzzFeed News Plummer died at his Connecticut home with his wife, actor Elaine Taylor, by his side. A cause of death was not provided.

“Chris was an extraordinary man who deeply loved and respected his profession with great old fashion manners, self-deprecating humor, and the music of words," Pitt said. "He was a National Treasure who deeply relished his Canadian roots. Through his art and humanity, he touched all of our hearts and his legendary life will endure for all generations to come. He will forever be with us.”

A presence on stage and screen for more than seven decades, Plummer's career found new life in his later years as he leveraged his gray hair and gravitas to play a series of menacing characters, from a shadowy bank owner in Spike Lee's Inside Man (2006) to John Paul Getty in All the Money in the World (2017) — a role he stepped into after Kevin Spacey was cut from the movie in postproduction following sexual assault allegations and for which Plummer subsequently earned an Oscar nomination.