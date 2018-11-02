Chris Cornell's Family Is Suing His Former Doctor Over The Singer's Suicide

The family of Chris Cornell filed a lawsuit against his former doctor on Thursday, accusing him of "negligently and repeatedly" prescribing the late Soundgarden singer drugs that caused his death.

Vicky Cornell and her children allege Beverly Hills doctor Robert Koblin's prescription of the medications caused the musician to "engage in dangerous impulsive behaviors that he was unable to control, costing him his life."



An autopsy report found Cornell, 52, hanged himself while he had drugs in his system in May 2017 after a show in Detroit.

The autopsy did not blame drugs as a cause of death, but a toxicology test on Cornell's body found traces of barbiturates, caffeine, naloxone, a decongestant, and lorazepam, also known as Ativan.

The singer's family says Koblin prescribed Cornell more than 940 doses of Ativan during the final 20 months of his life.

The lawsuit claims the doctor failed to conduct any medical examination or monitor the singer's use of the drug.

Ativan is typically used to treat seizure disorders like epilepsy, but can also be used after medical procedures to alleviate anxiety.



The "unmonitored use of such excessive amounts of Lorazepam [or Ativan] ... was known to increase the risk of suicide because it can severely impair judgment, thinking and impulse control and diminish the ability of a patient to think and act rationally," the family's lawsuit reads.