Pete Buttigieg’s Husband Chasten Hit Back At Mike Pence After The Former VP Made Anti-Gay Jokes About Their Kids

Chasten Buttigieg has hit back at Mike Pence for anti-gay jokes that the former vice president made about his family at a fancy Washington, DC, event on Saturday night.

At the Gridiron Dinner, a white-tie event for politicians and media figures where speakers usually deliver funny remarks, Pence mocked Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg for taking “maternity leave” after he and his husband adopted newborns in September 2021 .

“Pete is the only person in human history to have a child and everyone else gets postpartum depression,” Pence said.

Buttigieg, the first openly gay Cabinet secretary, took roughly two months of paternity leave after the birth of his children — something for which he was mocked by high-profile right-wing figures.