"Buffy" Actors Are Supporting Charisma Carpenter After Her Joss Whedon Allegations

Stars who appeared in Buffy the Vampire Slayer and its spinoff, Angel, are lending support to actor Charisma Carpenter after she spoke out against the shows' creator, Joss Whedon, on Wednesday.

"While I am proud to have my name associated with Buffy Summers, I don't want to be forever associated with the name Joss Whedon," said Sarah Michelle Gellar, who played the vampire-hunting protagonist, in an Instagram post.

"I stand with all survivors of abuse and am proud of them for speaking out," she said.

"Thank you @sarahmgellar for saying this," added her costar Michelle Trachtenberg, who played Dawn, Buffy Summers' younger sister. "I am brave enough now as a 35 year old woman....To repost this. Because. This must. Be known. As a teenager. With his not appropriate behavior."

"We know what he did," she added in an Instagram story. "Behind. The. Scenes."

Other actors on Buffy also sent their support, including Amber Benson (Tara) and Clare Kramer (Glory).