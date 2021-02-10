“Buffy The Vampire Slayer" Star Charisma Carpenter Accused Joss Whedon Of Being Abusive To Her On Set

"Joss has a history of being casually cruel," Carpenter said in tweets on Monday.

Charisma Carpenter, who played Cordelia Chase on Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Angel, accused creator Joss Whedon of being abusive to her on the sets of the iconic TV shows, specifically while she was pregnant. The actor tweeted a statement Monday, alleging that Whedon had "abused his power on numerous occasions" and created a "hostile and toxic work environment" while she worked with him on Buffy and Angel. Whedon's representatives did not respond to a request for comment from BuzzFeed News. She alleged that Whedon had called her "fat" to colleagues when she was 4 months pregnant, asked her if she was "going to keep it," and then fired her after she gave birth.

"Joss has a history of being casually cruel," Carpenter said. "While he found his misconduct amusing, it only served to intensify my performance anxiety, disempower me, and alienate me from my peers." She said that the "disturbing incidents" triggered a "chronic physical condition" that she still has. She said she coped with it in isolation and "at times, destructively." Carpenter's complex and nuanced role as Cordelia on three seasons of Buffy and four of Angel made her a fan favorite. Her character's death on Angel was widely criticized by fans of the teen dramas.

In her statement, Carpenter alleged that Whedon made "ongoing, passive-aggressive threats to fire [her]." When she was 4 months pregnant, she noted, he called her "fat" to colleagues while she weighed 126 pounds. In one meeting with her, she added, he berated and disparaged her for a rosary tattoo that she had gotten to feel "spiritually grounded." She said that Whedon intentionally refused multiple calls from her agents to inform him of her pregnancy. When he did find out, he asked her in a closed-door meeting if she was "going to keep it," Carpenter said.

