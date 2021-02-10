“Buffy The Vampire Slayer" Star Charisma Carpenter Accused Joss Whedon Of Being Abusive To Her On Set
"Joss has a history of being casually cruel," Carpenter said in tweets on Monday.
Charisma Carpenter, who played Cordelia Chase on Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Angel, accused creator Joss Whedon of being abusive to her on the sets of the iconic TV shows, specifically while she was pregnant.
The actor tweeted a statement Monday, alleging that Whedon had "abused his power on numerous occasions" and created a "hostile and toxic work environment" while she worked with him on Buffy and Angel.
Whedon's representatives did not respond to a request for comment from BuzzFeed News.
She alleged that Whedon had called her "fat" to colleagues when she was 4 months pregnant, asked her if she was "going to keep it," and then fired her after she gave birth.
"Joss has a history of being casually cruel," Carpenter said. "While he found his misconduct amusing, it only served to intensify my performance anxiety, disempower me, and alienate me from my peers."
She said that the "disturbing incidents" triggered a "chronic physical condition" that she still has. She said she coped with it in isolation and "at times, destructively."
Carpenter's complex and nuanced role as Cordelia on three seasons of Buffy and four of Angel made her a fan favorite. Her character's death on Angel was widely criticized by fans of the teen dramas.
In her statement, Carpenter alleged that Whedon made "ongoing, passive-aggressive threats to fire [her]."
When she was 4 months pregnant, she noted, he called her "fat" to colleagues while she weighed 126 pounds. In one meeting with her, she added, he berated and disparaged her for a rosary tattoo that she had gotten to feel "spiritually grounded."
She said that Whedon intentionally refused multiple calls from her agents to inform him of her pregnancy. When he did find out, he asked her in a closed-door meeting if she was "going to keep it," Carpenter said.
"He proceeding to attack my character, mock my religious beliefs, accuse me of sabotaging the show, and then unceremoniously fired me the following season once I gave birth," she said.
Carpenter said she endured the mistreatment only because she wanted to provide for her future child as the primary breadwinner of her family.
She said that these incidents occurred during what was supposed to be one of the "most wonderful" times in new motherhood.
"All that promise and joy sucked right out," she said. "And Joss was the vampire."
Carpenter's allegations come a month after Warner Media completed an investigation into Whedon's behavior on the sets of Justice League.
The investigation was prompted by actor Ray Fisher's allegations last July that Whedon's "on-set treatment of the cast and crew of Justice League was gross, abusive, unprofessional, and completely unacceptable."
Warner Media said "remedial action" was taken following the investigation, but the company did not provide specifics. Fisher was recently fired as Cyborg from the upcoming movie, The Flash.
Carpenter said she participated in the investigation "because I believe Ray to be a person of integrity who is telling the truth." She said his firing from The Flash was "the last straw" for her.
"My hope now, about finally coming forward about these experiences is to create space for the healing of others who I know have experience similar serialized abuses of power," she said.
-
Tasneem Nashrulla is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
Contact Tasneem Nashrulla at tasneem.nashrulla@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.