A Ref Is Being Investigated After He Forced A Black High School Wrestler To Cut Off His Dreadlocks

The referee, Alan Maloney, will be sidelined from matches "until this matter has been thoroughly reviewed."

A high school wrestling referee is facing a civil rights investigation after he reportedly forced a black student to cut off his dreadlocks or forfeit a match Wednesday in New Jersey. Leland Moore, a spokesperson in the New Jersey attorney general's office, told BuzzFeed News the office's Division on Civil Rights launched an investigation into the "potential bias incident" on Friday.



Epitome of a team player ⬇️ A referee wouldn't allow Andrew Johnson of Buena @brhschiefs to wrestle with a cover over his dreadlocks. It was either an impromptu haircut, or a forfeit. Johnson chose the haircut, then won by sudden victory in OT to help spark Buena to a win.

In a now-viral video posted by SNJ Today reporter Mike Frankel Thursday, Buena Regional High School wrestler Andrew Johnson was seen having his hair hastily chopped off. Frankel reported that the referee, identified by NJ.com as Alan Maloney, would not allow Johnson to wrestle “with a cover over his dreadlocks," despite official rules stating he should have been permitted to do so, and despite his having had done so previously without incident. Johnson, whom BuzzFeed News could not immediately reach for comment, won his match. Still, he walked off the court looking emotionally defeated.

"It was either an impromptu haircut, or a forfeit," Frankel tweeted. "Johnson chose the haircut, then won by sudden victory in OT to help spark Buena to a win." NJ.com reported that Maloney had previously used the n-word during an argument with a black referee in 2016.

Deeply disturbed that Andrew Johnson, a student at Buena Regional H.S., was forced to choose between keeping his dreadlocks and competing in a wrestling tournament. No student should have to needlessly choose between his or her identity & playing sports. https://t.co/xfrXrpHpov