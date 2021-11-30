Barbados Ditched The Queen And Immediately Declared Rihanna A National Hero

Randy Brooks / AFP via Getty Images Sandra Mason, president of Barbados, receives the New Colours during the ceremony to declare the country a republic in Bridgetown on Tuesday.

Barbados declared itself the world's newest republic on Tuesday, officially severing ties with Queen Elizabeth II and the British royal family. At a midnight ceremony in its capital of Bridgetown, the Caribbean island nation installed Dame Sandra Mason as its new president and head of state. Mason had previously served as governor-general, Elizabeth's official representative in the country. "Vessel Republic Barbados has set sail on her maiden voyage," Mason said after being sworn in. "May she weather all storms and land our country and citizens safely on the horizons and shores which are ahead of us."

Here's the moment Barbados transitioned to a republic, replacing Queen Elizabeth II with its own head of state. Prince Charles also attended the ceremony in Bridgetown https://t.co/4g6BQh9Umg Twitter: @Quicktake

Barbados announced plans to become a republic last year, ending nearly 400 years of British presence in the country. It has been an independent nation since 1966, but the queen had served as formal head of state, as she still does for Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Jamaica, among other nations.

Her oldest son, Prince Charles, was in attendance for the ceremony, watching on as the British monarch's royal standard flag was lowered and then replaced.

“Yours is a story in which every Barbadian, young and old, can take the greatest pride - inspired by what has come before them and confident about what lies ahead. “You are the guardians of your heritage, firm craftsmen of your fate!” Twitter: @ClarenceHouse

Charles was awarded the Order of Freedom of Barbados, telling the new country that his mother wished them well. He also spoke out against the British colonial history of slavery in the country, which had been one of England's original colonies for enslaved people. "From the darkest days of our past, and the appalling atrocity of slavery, which forever stains our history, the people of this island forged their path with extraordinary fortitude," Charles said in his speech. "Tonight you write the next chapter of your nation’s story," the prince said.

Pool / Getty Images Rihanna at the republic ceremony on Tuesday morning