Alex Murdaugh Has Been Charged With The Murders Of His Wife And Son

It’s been over a year since Alex Murdaugh made a frantic phone call to South Carolina police to report the deaths of his wife and youngest son.

But on Thursday, the former lawyer was officially charged with their murders.

A grand jury in Colleton County, the area where the pair were killed, indicted Murdaugh, 54, after hearing evidence that he killed his wife with a rifle and his son with a shotgun.

He was charged with two counts of murder and two counts of possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

"All the efforts of our office and the law enforcement agencies involved in this investigation have been focused on seeking justice for the victims' families," South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson said.

Authorities declined to release further information regarding the motive or how they zeroed in on Murdaugh, citing the pending court case.

But Mark Keel, chief of the State Law Enforcement Division, or SLED, said his officers had worked "day in and day out" for 13 months to build the case.



"At no point did agents lose focus on this investigation," Keel said. "From the beginning, I have been clear: The priority was to ensure justice was served. Today is one more step in a long process for justice for Maggie and Paul."

Attorneys for Murdaugh, who have previously said their client did not commit the murders, told BuzzFeed News they were set to release a statement soon.

The charges had been somewhat expected. Alex Murdaugh’s brother, John Marvin Murdaugh, had told the Post and Courier newspaper on Tuesday that agents with the SLED had spoken with family members that day to inform them as a courtesy that they were set to present evidence to a grand jury about Alex’s involvement.

Alex Murdaugh is also already facing a suite of charges related to behavior uncovered in the aftermath of the June 2021 deaths. Most infamously, Alex Murdaugh was arrested and charged almost three months after the deaths and accused of planning his own killing so that his surviving son, Buster, could receive a $10 million insurance payout.

Authorities said he hired a client, Curtis Edward Smith, to shoot him in the head by the side of a rural road. But the bullet only caused a superficial wound and Alex survived, leaving him to call police and falsely report he had been shot by an unknown stranger. Smith was also charged over the incident.

Alex Murdaugh was also later charged with two felony counts of obtaining property by false pretenses for allegedly stealing settlement funds that were owed to the sons of his late housekeeper, Gloria Satterfield.

Last month, he and Smith were also charged over an alleged money laundering and painkiller ring.

Alex Murdaugh had also left his family’s law firm and had his law license suspended after the firm discovered he had misappropriated millions of dollars to fund an addiction to oxycodone, for which he subsequently went to rehab. He was officially disbarred on Tuesday.

Still, Thursday's murder charges are the latest shocking twist in the sordid and tragic downfall of one of the most wealthy and powerful families in Hampton County — a case that has prompted speculation and intrigue across the country.