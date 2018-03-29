An Appeals Court Has Ruled Adnan Syed From "Serial" Should Get A New Trial

Syed, who had his murder conviction vacated and was granted a new trial by a Maryland judge in 2016, on Thursday won an appeal against that decision.

Adnan Syed, the Baltimore man who has spent the last 18 years in prison for the murder of his ex-girlfriend Hae Min Lee and was the subject of the hit podcast Serial, enjoyed a court victory on Thursday when an appeals court ruled he was deserving of a new trial.

The Maryland Court of Special Appeals voted 2–1 to find that Syed's "Sixth Amendment right to effective assistance of counsel was violated by trial counsel’s failure to investigate McClain as a potential alibi witness."



That potential alibi witness, Asia McClain, claimed to have seen Syed in their high school library during the time prosecutors said Lee was murdered.

Syed's current lawyer has argued that his original defense attorney, Cristina Gutierrez, had fallen "below the standard of reasonable judgment" during the original trial by not investigating McClain or calling her to testify as an alibi witness. Gutierrez died in 2004.

The judge in the 2016 decision also questioned the cell phone data used in the original trial that placed Syed where Lee's body was found.

Thursday's decision affirmed a June 2016 lower court ruling from Judge Martin P. Welch, who had also granted Syed a new trial and vacated his conviction.

"Trial counsel's deficient performance prejudiced Syed's defense," the two Special Appeals judges wrote, "because, but for trial counsel's failure to investigate [McClain], there is a reasonably probability that McClain's alibi testimony would have raised a reasonable doubt in the mind of at least one juror about Syed's involvement [in] Hae's murder, and thus 'the result of the proceedings would have been different.'"

