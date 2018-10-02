Trump Is About To Send His First "Presidential Alert" Right To Your Phone

Due to severe weather across much of the East Coast and ongoing response efforts, the national emergency alert test has been postponed to the backup date of Oct. 3, 2018 at 2:18 PM EDT. If you have questions about the test, visit the FAQ at https://t.co/Op8T9AEpiF. https://t.co/S9RYxyfdiv

The alert is designed to let the president address the country in the event of a national emergency.

The test was originally scheduled for Sept. 20, also at 2:18 p.m. ET, but was pushed back two weeks because of ongoing response efforts to Hurricane Florence, according to FEMA. More than 100 carriers across the US will participate in the test, the agency said, so most Americans will receive the message.

FEMA says the headline will be “Presidential Alert,” and it will read: “THIS IS A TEST of the National Wireless Emergency Alert System. No action is needed.”

This probably isn’t the first time you’ll have encountered a similar warning message blaring on your phone. Emergency text alerts have been used since 2012 for public safety warnings such as extreme weather, natural disasters, and the infamous Amber child abduction emergency alert. In fact, the presidential alert will use the same special tone and vibration as the Amber Alert.

