Facebook revealed on Friday that a "security issue" discovered on Tuesday affected 50 million accounts. Those users, along with 40 million other accounts that might have been affected, are being asked to log back into Facebook as well as apps that use Facebook Login.



The attackers stole Facebook access tokens, which they could then have used to take over people’s accounts, according to the company. "It’s important to say — the attackers could use the account as if they are the account holder," said Guy Rosen, Facebook's vice president of product management.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said in a call with reporters on Friday that the vulnerability, which he described as "a serious security issue," was patched last night. He added that the company's investigation was "still very early" but showed the attackers haven't accessed any private messages, posts, or credit card information, though some public data such as names, gender, and hometown could have been accessed. "We don’t know how accounts were misused so far," he said.

As an extra precaution, Zuckerberg said, even though the company believes it has addressed the security vulnerability, Facebook would be temporarily taking down the "View As" feature, which allowed users to see what their own profile looked like to someone else. "We [want to] make sure there no other security issues or vulnerabilities there," he said.

Facebook has informed law enforcement to help identify the attackers, but it does not know who is behind the attack or whether the attack only affected US users. "We haven't yet been able to determine whether there was specific targeting," Rosen told reporters. "It does seem broad."

Additionally, Facebook said it has notified the Irish Data Protection Commission, since the breach has implications for the General Data Protection Regulation (or GDPR for short) — a sweeping directive that went into effect in the European Union in June, which seeks to give EU residents more control over their personal data and to clarify the responsibilities for online services with European users, including Facebook.



"We are going to continue investigating and will share more about what we know,” Rosen said.

