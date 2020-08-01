There's Growing Panic That Trump Will Rush A Vaccine To Save His Presidency. That's Unlikely.

There’s growing concern among health experts and Democrats that President Donald Trump will rush a potentially faulty coronavirus vaccine before the election to save his presidency.

But it’s highly unlikely even the bare minimum of clinical trial data from the administration’s “Operation Warp Speed” candidates will be available by November, making any possible attempt to speed up a vaccine before the election extremely difficult.

“I think there is a sense among many people on the inside that this is such a tempting thing to do, to put your hands in the Warp Speed bucket, pull out one or two vaccines and say, ‘Look, these are safe,’” vaccine expert Paul Offit of Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, who sits on the FDA vaccine advisory committee, told BuzzFeed News. “I cannot imagine that you would have data that shows efficacy and in a period of time that would be over the next few months.”

On Monday, Moderna began its first injections of 30,000 people as part of its Phase 3 clinical trial for its mRNA vaccine candidate. Trump and Vice President Mike Pence visited two of the 89 vaccine development sites across the country, where Moderna will monitor for signs that people who receive the vaccine are less likely to get infected or have severe illness than those injected with a placebo.

The vaccine is one of five Operation Warp Speed candidates, so far supported by around $6 billion in federal funding. In May, Trump unveiled the new effort promising that vaccines would be available by the end of the year. “We’re all set to deliver them as soon as we have them — and that’s going to be very soon,” Trump said at a press briefing on Thursday.

Trump’s emphasis on speed and his public fixation on vaccines as his reelection campaign falters has raised concern among public health experts and presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden that the administration will jump safety guardrails.

Biden has in the last week repeatedly called for transparency in showing vaccine candidates are proven safe and effective before they are rolled out to the public. And he has cast doubt on whether Trump is capable of providing that. “The development of a new vaccine requires a dedication to science, coordination, transparency, truth, and fairness to all — and we have a President who stands for none of these things,” Biden said in a statement from his campaign.

The vaccine safety guardrails that do exist may be too high for Trump to get around, though, even if he tries to ignore them.

Trump administration officials, including Anthony Fauci and FDA chief Stephen Hahn, have repeatedly said that safety rather than speed would be the determining factor for releasing a vaccine to tens of millions of people. In June, Fauci told McClatchy News there would be “no chance” he would agree to a vaccine that he doesn’t think passes muster. At a press briefing on Monday, Fauci said a rushed timeline would only work if there were big outbreaks in areas where people were already being administered the test vaccines, which would quickly make clear whether they were effective. He added that he doubted that scenario would happen.

The Trump administration, though, has already cut medical corners during the coronavirus pandemic. Public health experts have pointed to the administration’s handling of hydroxychloroquine — which was rushed as a COVID-19 treatment under public pressure by Trump but ultimately found to be ineffective — to raise questions about the FDA’s role in safeguarding the public.

“I think anyone who is listening and anyone who has watched how he has dealt with the pandemic since the beginning has pause about whether politics plays in this,” Sen. Patty Murray, the lead Democrat on the Senate’s Health Committee, told BuzzFeed News when asked if there’s a question about the president rushing a vaccine for political purposes.

“If there is not confidence in having this vaccine, we will be where we are today with this virus two, three, four years from now,” she said.

The hydroxychloroquine saga has given a glimmer of optimism for some public health experts, however. Although the administration steamrolled the FDA to authorize hydroxychloroquine in March, the agency subsequently withdrew the emergency authorization in June and has withstood Trump’s continued public complaints about the decision and evangelism for the drug since then.

“I feel a little better now, as the FDA has made clear they will handle this in the right way,” infectious disease expert Carlos del Rio of Emory University told BuzzFeed News. Del Rio had previously raised alarm about the possibility of an October vaccine shortcutting safety steps.

Early release of an unvetted vaccine could lead to a public health fiasco similar to the October 1976 release of a hurried swine flu vaccine ahead of the election, which had side effects that included cases of a paralytic syndrome, and spurred the anti-vaccine movement. And as Democrats have argued, a faulty vaccine could cripple the country’s ability to ultimately defeat the coronavirus by destroying Americans’ remaining faith in vaccination.

“If a vaccine or any medication is pushed out there and you find out 6 or 12 months later that there are health consequences or that it doesn’t work, we will lose the confidence in our scientific ability — not just on this but on anything in the future,” Murray told BuzzFeed News. “There is high stakes on this. We’ve got to get it right.”

Murray published a report on July 13 that expressly asked the administration to set rigorous standards for vaccine development and scientific review. The report calls on, among other things, the administration to protect the clinical review process from “political interference” and “require inclusive clinical trial designs, and engage with the international community.” Murray’s hoping Congress will introduce similar language in the coronavirus stimulus package Congress is currently negotiating.

On Tuesday, Sen. Roy Blunt of Missouri said he asked the administration for a vaccine distribution plan by Oct. 1, with or without a proven vaccine. Murray thinks that’s too late.

“You need to plan now,” Murray told BuzzFeed News. “If a vaccine is available and it’s safe and effective in October, you have to have a supply chain ready. You have to have the distribution points in place. People need to know where to go. People need to know who can take and who gets it first. We need to have the plan in place and we need to have a transparent process of this vaccine and what’s going on.”