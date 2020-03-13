The president blamed "rules, regulations, and specifications from a different time," for any shortfalls in coronavirus testing.

President Donald Trump on Friday disavowed any role in a halting and haphazard US response to the novel coronavirus. "I don't take responsibility at all," said Trump from the White House after declaring a national emergency over the outbreak, when asked by a reporter about the federal failures to test for the novel coronavirus. He blamed "rules, regulations, and specifications from a different time" for any shortfalls.

Medical experts such as Boston University's Sandro Galea have called the federal response a "fiasco," and National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease chief Anthony Fauci, who stood behind Trump at the White House, acknowledged on Thursday that federal testing efforts had failed, leaving the public and public health experts blind to the outbreak's true toll nationwide. "The federal government has consistently underestimated the need for urgency around testing for this virus," Galea told BuzzFeed News.

Later in the press conference when Trump was asked if he takes any responsibility for his administration disbanding the White House pandemic office, the president responded by calling the question "nasty." Later in the press conference when Trump was asked if he takes any responsibility for his administration disbanding the White House pandemic office, the president responded by calling the question "nasty." He also absolved himself of responsibility saying, "when you say me, I didn't do it ... I don't know anything about it."

Widespread sports, school, and public events closings are engulfing the nation this week, and Wall Street is free-falling over the pandemic.

The US now has around 1,700 detected cases of the COVID-19, a 30% increase from Thursday.

The US only has the capability to perform around 5,000 coronavirus tests a day now, more than two months into the outbreak. A CDC test for the virus approved early in February turned out to be unreliable, and federal authorities only allowed other state and private labs to start providing tests at the end of February. In his remarks on Friday, Trump also disparaged the response to the 2009 H1N1 influenza pandemic by the Obama administration. Outside observers noted that the Obama administration had declared a national emergency over that outbreak when it stood at only 20 cases, and within a month of the pandemic had performed 1 million tests for the flu bug.