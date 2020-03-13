Trump Declared A National State Of Emergency Over The Coronavirus Outbreak

Several states had been pleading with Trump to declare a state of emergency to help them fight the outbreak.

President Trump declared a national state of emergency on Friday over the coronavirus outbreak, unleashing billions of dollars in federal funding and ordering all states to set up emergency operations centers to combat the pandemic. "To unleash the full power of the federal government, I'm officially declaring a national emergency," Trump told reporters in the White House Rose Garden. "Two very big words."

A number of cities and states have already declared states of emergency, allowing them to access federal aid to address the health crisis, but Trump said the national emergency would unleash a further $50 billion nationally. The president also ordered hospitals to activate emergency preparedness plans.

"We'll remove or eliminate every obstacle necessary to deliver our people the care that they need and that they're entitled to," he said. "No resource will be spared, nothing whatsoever."

Trump said Google is setting up an online quiz that people can take to determine whether they need to be tested for the coronavirus. Those who need the test will then be directed to a drive-thru testing area; Walmart, Target, CVS, and Walgreens CEOs said they will open their parking lots across the country for testing.

Additionally, Trump announced a public-private partnership to increase testing for COVID-19, saying that the FDA had approved a new test within hours after receiving an application to do so. "We therefore expect up to half a million additional tests will be available early next week," he said. "We'll be announcing locations probably on Sunday night." The administration is also directing nursing homes to temporarily restrict visitors and nonessential personnel with a few exceptions such as end-of-life situations, Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services administrator Seema Verma said at the press conference. “We fully appreciate that this measure represents a severe trial for residents of nursing homes and those who love them. But we are doing what we must to protect our vulnerable elderly,” said Verma. Elderly people are at much higher risk of dying from a COVID-19 infection. Studies show the mortality rate for people aged 80 and older could be over 20%, while the mortality rates for people under the age of 50 are significantly below 1%. The president also said he had signed executive orders to wave interest on student loans held by federal government agencies until further notice. "That's a big thing for a lot of students that are left in the middle right now," he said.

Trump also said the United Kingdom may be added to the list of countries that are banned from air travel to the United States. The UK was initially excluded from the ban of 26 European countries that make up the Schengen travel area. When asked why the UK was excluded when it has more cases of confirmed coronavirus than many of the banned European countries, Trump said “we may have to include them in the list.”

Trump also said that due to plummeting oil prices he has directed Secretary of Energy Dan Brouillette to purchase large quantities of oil for strategic reserves. Trump was also asked Friday about his contact with Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro last weekend at his Mar-a-Lago property. A Bolsonaro staffer who was there tested positive for COVID-19, while Bolsonaro has said he tested negative himself. "We have no symptoms whatsoever," Trump said of himself and his staff, later adding, "As you know, he tested negative, meaning nothing wrong this morning and we got that word too, because we did have dinner with him, uh, we were sitting next to each other for a long period of time." Asked why he wasn't self-isolating, as have other politicians who have interacted with those who have tested positive for the disease, Trump reiterated, "I don't have any of the symptoms. We have a White House doctor, I should say many White House doctors, I asked them that same question and they said you don't have any symptoms whatsoever." The national emergency comes amid widespread criticism over his administration's slow response to the outbreak so far, as well as the federal government's missteps in testing for the disease. States such as Washington and California had been pleading with Trump to declare a state of emergency so that they can mobilize their Medicaid systems to fight the coronavirus outbreak.

As first reported by Talking Points Memo, states have wanted to loosen Medicaid rules to both provide care to more people and offer more options for where people can receive health services. Essentially, they want to make the system more flexible to prevent it from being overwhelmed. However, they’ve been hamstrung by the Trump administration because making these changes requires specific waivers — known as 1135 waivers — that can only be used when the president has declared an emergency. But for weeks now Trump has refused such a declaration and downplayed the danger posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

