Juul Bought Ads On Cartoon Network, Nickelodeon, And Other Kids’ Websites, A New Lawsuit Claims

Juul has long said that its nicotine vaping devices are meant for adult smokers, not adolescents. But internal company documents show that the e-cigarette giant’s early advertising campaigns explicitly targeted young people, helping spark the nationwide teen vaping crisis, the Massachusetts attorney general alleged in a lawsuit filed against the company Wednesday.

"Juul knew it was selling to kids," Attorney General Maura Healey said at a news conference. "They plastered the Internet."

The lawsuit claims that Juul deliberately crafted its ads to feature young, cool-looking people, rejecting an alternative campaign aimed at older smokers who wanted to quit. It sought to get its devices into the hands of the likes of Cara Delevingne, Miley Cyrus, and hundreds of other celebrities and social media influencers. And it bought up ads on kids’ websites, including Nickelodeon, Cartoon Network, teen magazines, and other youth-focused sites — even some allegedly aimed at preschoolers.

"You're doing your math homework and up pops an ad for Juul,” Healey said.

Healey alleged that the marketing sparked a new generation of kids addicted to nicotine, even as rates of teen cigarette smoking continue to decline. While last year’s vaping-injury illnesses and deaths ended up being tied to devices that contained marijuana extracts, many teens say they can’t stop using e-cigarettes. About 1 in 3 high school students in Massachusetts uses e-cigarettes, Healey said. And nationwide, about 27% of high school seniors have vaped in the last month, according to federal surveys.

"I remember insisting Juul was different than cigarettes and I was not addicted," said Emma Tigerman, 19, a sophomore at Northeastern University, who described her high school years as being defined by e-cigarette use. "I have been addicted to nicotine for four years."

Juul is not the only e-cigarette brand, but it is the biggest — by late 2018, it had three-fourths of the US market — which makes it viewed by anti-tobacco advocates as the chief catalyst of the teen vaping crisis. One of its high-dose nicotine pods contains as much of the addictive stimulant as a pack of cigarettes. The chief health concerns are that addiction to nicotine will interfere with brain development and predispose young adults to cigarette smoking and addiction to alcohol and other drugs.

Juul has denied that it ever sought to attract teens. In 2018, cofounder James Monsees told the New York Times that selling Juuls to kids was “antithetical to the company’s mission.” And at the time, a spokesperson told the newspaper that the original ad campaign in question was aimed at adult smokers in their 20s and 30s, but was abandoned after five months in the fall of 2015.

That narrative has already been called into question by researchers who have found the company’s old ads online and criticized its sweet, fruity flavors, from creme brulee to mango, for luring in teens.

The new lawsuit adds significantly more fuel to the criticism against Juul. Its internal documents show in much greater detail the extent to which the company’s marketing campaign was conceived with young people in mind and rolled out in venues meant to reach them. It also makes clear that Juul continued reaching out to underage users after 2015, after the company claimed it abandoned the campaign.

Juul spokesperson Austin Finan said that the e-cigarette company’s customer base is the world’s 1 billion adult smokers: “We do not intend to attract underage users.”

“While we have not yet reviewed the complaint, we remain focused on resetting the vapor category in the U.S. and earning the trust of society by working cooperatively with attorneys general, regulators, public health officials, and other stakeholders to combat underage use and transition adult smokers from combustible cigarettes,” he said in a statement.

Juul is in the middle of applying to the FDA for permission to keep selling its e-cigarettes, a process that involves submitting reams of data and studies about how its devices are made, what they contain, and their health and environmental impacts.

In the meantime, Juul has made several drastic strategy changes under its new CEO, KC Crosthwaite, who took over in September. In the fall, it stopped selling its non-tobacco, non-menthol flavors in the US, stopped all its nationwide advertising, and halted lobbying against the temporary ban on most flavored e-cigarettes. It laid off 650 people, or 16% of its global workforce, and is planning to cut $1 billion in costs this year. All of these cutbacks have made Juul a difficult place to work and a less appealing acquisition to Altria, the tobacco giant that bought a one-third stake at a valuation of $38 billion in late 2018 — a figure that has since dropped to $12 billion.

But to Juul’s critics, all these efforts are too little, too late.

“We have a generation of young people who never would have smoked addicted to nicotine because of these ads," Matthew Myers, president of the advocacy group Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids, said at the news conference.

And Jonathan Winickoff, a pediatrician at Harvard Medical School, said, "I have patients who come in every day addicted to nicotine because of e-cigarettes.”