A CDC Panel Voted For Pfizer Vaccine Boosters To Be Given To Older People But Said Healthcare Workers Shouldn't Get Them Yet
The CDC panel pushed back against an FDA recommendation to distribute the booster shots more widely.
A CDC expert panel voted unanimously on Thursday to recommend booster doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for Americans aged 65 and older and nursing home residents, followed by adults at high risk of severe disease.
But after hours of debate, the group voted against expanding booster access to those at risk of contracting COVID-19 at their jobs — including healthcare workers — or in congregate settings like prisons. The recommendation defied a broader authorization for the booster shot issued by the FDA on Wednesday, as well as an August declaration by President Joe Biden that every vaccinated American would be able to get a booster dose by Sept. 20.
The vote followed weeks of tense debate among scientists about whether booster shots are needed for the general public since the vaccines are still very effective at preventing severe illness and deaths. Many individuals on the CDC panel argued that the priority should still be continuing to vaccinate the 30% of Americans who have yet to receive a COVID vaccine.
On Wednesday, the FDA widely authorized boosters for those 65 and older, adults at high risk of severe disease, and those at high risk of occupational exposure — including healthcare workers, teachers, daycare staffers, and grocery workers — or those in institutions like prisons or homeless shelters.
In a two-day meeting, the CDC Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices was asked to recommend which people should receive booster shots, opting for a narrower set of people to receive an additional dose for the time being.
The panel voted, by a 9 to 6 margin, against recommending boosters for people "who are in an occupational or institutional setting where the burden of COVID-19 infection and the risk of transmission are high." Panelists who voted against the measure said it was written too broadly, making the category impossible for pharmacists and state health agencies to implement. Some panelists also argued that immunity wasn't waning enough to justify a booster dose in those groups.
"I anticipate that we are going to have another meeting very, very soon," panel chair Grace Lee of the Stanford University School of Medicine said while closing the meeting, which ended with frustration over whether healthcare workers should receive the extra shots.
On Wednesday, CDC panelist Natalie Thornburg argued that though antibody levels have been shown to wane over time, leading to an increase in breakthrough infections among people who are vaccinated, longer-living immune cells still offered strong protection against severe disease and death.
"The benefit-risk balance is most favorable for those 65 years and older," said the CDC's Megan Wallace on Thursday, citing an analysis of the increased immunity spurred by booster shots compared to their risks of side effects. It found that for every 1 million boosters given to people in that older age group, 2,080 COVID-19 hospitalizations would be prevented, with the likelihood of one case of transient heart inflammation called myocarditis as a side effect.
CDC Director Rochelle Walensky must next decide whether to accept the panel's recommendations. If approved, the group's recommendations will shape vaccine priorities nationwide because all doses are purchased by the US government, said Amanda Cohn, chief medical officer of the CDC's National Center for Immunizations and Respiratory Diseases.
Panelists also expressed concerns about when the FDA would authorize boosters for other vaccines since the authorization of only Pfizer's could spur confusion among those who received a Moderna or Johnson & Johnson shot.
Johnson & Johnson has submitted that data to the FDA for emergency use authorization, according to a company news release. Moderna submitted its data to the FDA for authorization earlier this month. The FDA's Peter Marks said he did not yet have an approximate date on when boosters for those vaccines might be authorized.
Top public health experts, including some at the World Health Organization and the FDA, have loudly opposed the use of boosters, arguing that doses should instead be administered to unvaccinated people worldwide to prevent deaths and the potential development of more dangerous variants.
Nevertheless, about 20 countries now offer booster shots to some part of their population, typically older adults, medical personnel, or those with compromised immune systems.This is a developing story. Check back for updates and follow BuzzFeed News on Twitter.
