A CDC Panel Voted For Pfizer Vaccine Boosters To Be Given To Older People But Said Healthcare Workers Shouldn't Get Them Yet

A CDC expert panel voted unanimously on Thursday to recommend booster doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for Americans aged 65 and older and nursing home residents, followed by adults at high risk of severe disease.



But after hours of debate, the group voted against expanding booster access to those at risk of contracting COVID-19 at their jobs — including healthcare workers — or in congregate settings like prisons. The recommendation defied a broader authorization for the booster shot issued by the FDA on Wednesday, as well as an August declaration by President Joe Biden that every vaccinated American would be able to get a booster dose by Sept. 20.

The vote followed weeks of tense debate among scientists about whether booster shots are needed for the general public since the vaccines are still very effective at preventing severe illness and deaths. Many individuals on the CDC panel argued that the priority should still be continuing to vaccinate the 30% of Americans who have yet to receive a COVID vaccine.

On Wednesday, the FDA widely authorized boosters for those 65 and older, adults at high risk of severe disease, and those at high risk of occupational exposure — including healthcare workers, teachers, daycare staffers, and grocery workers — or those in institutions like prisons or homeless shelters.

In a two-day meeting, the CDC Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices was asked to recommend which people should receive booster shots, opting for a narrower set of people to receive an additional dose for the time being.

The panel voted, by a 9 to 6 margin, against recommending boosters for people "who are in an occupational or institutional setting where the burden of COVID-19 infection and the risk of transmission are high." Panelists who voted against the measure said it was written too broadly, making the category impossible for pharmacists and state health agencies to implement. Some panelists also argued that immunity wasn't waning enough to justify a booster dose in those groups.

"I anticipate that we are going to have another meeting very, very soon," panel chair Grace Lee of the Stanford University School of Medicine said while closing the meeting, which ended with frustration over whether healthcare workers should receive the extra shots.