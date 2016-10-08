People Are Sharing A Fake Hillary Clinton Speech Transcript

Hillary Clinton did not say that in a speech at Goldman Sachs. It's from a fake news website.





A fake transcript that purports to be from a paid speech Hillary Clinton gave to Goldman Sachs is circulating on Twitter and has been picked up by conservative websites and by Megyn Kelly's show on Fox News.



More than 2,000 emails belonging to Hillary Clinton campaign chair John Podesta were released by WikiLeaks on Friday. In that cache of documents were details of paid speeches Clinton gave to Goldman Sachs and other financial firms. But they were not full transcripts.

Within hours of those documents going online, though, a fake transcript began making the rounds. It includes a section where Clinton supposedly refers to "a collection of generally under-represented, low social capital individuals" as a "bucket of losers."

