Test Your Bullshit Detector With This Week’s Fake News Quiz

Rick Nelson, 61, was walking his dog in Sudbury, Ontario when he came upon a bear cub. Then he came face to face with its mother, who took a swipe at him. Nelson then threw a counter-punch. "I had the perfect shot to take. I did an underhand and hit it right in the snout." He told CBC News that the bear cub then began to run away and the mama bear followed, leaving him alone.

Via Rick Nelson