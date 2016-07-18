BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

People Think Facebook Banned Sarah Palin For Calling Black Lives Matter "Thugs"

news

People Think Facebook Banned Sarah Palin For Calling Black Lives Matter "Thugs"

Nope, it's a hoax.

By Craig Silverman

Headshot of Craig Silverman

Craig Silverman

BuzzFeed Founding Editor, Canada

Posted on July 18, 2016, at 12:23 p.m. ET

Last week Sarah Palin went on a Breitbart radio program to talk about Black Lives Matter. “They’re not protesters,” she said. “These are thugs. They’re rioters."

Jason Connolly / AFP / Getty Images

Many outlets reported her comments. But one website's story has been shared more than almost any other. It claimed Palin's comment got her banned from Facebook:

&quot;Former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin received a 30-day provisional Facebook ban, after calling Black Lives Matter protesters &#x27;thugs&#x27; over the weekend,&quot; read the story from NationalReport.net.Wait, Palin makes comments on a radio show and then gets banned from Facebook? That doesn&#x27;t make any sense. 😑
National Report

"Former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin received a 30-day provisional Facebook ban, after calling Black Lives Matter protesters 'thugs' over the weekend," read the story from NationalReport.net.

Wait, Palin makes comments on a radio show and then gets banned from Facebook? That doesn't make any sense. 😑

It's because the story is a hoax. NationalReport.net is a fake news site that specializes in creating hoaxes that appeal to conservative audiences. Palin's photo actually appears at the top of the site and she's been featured in many fake articles.

The Facebook ban story is one of the site&#x27;s biggest hits so far this year, according to an analysis done using BuzzSumo. It&#x27;s racked up close to 40,000 likes, shares and comments on Facebook.
National Report

The Facebook ban story is one of the site's biggest hits so far this year, according to an analysis done using BuzzSumo. It's racked up close to 40,000 likes, shares and comments on Facebook.

In fact, enough people were sharing the story and talking about it on Facebook that at one point Facebook automatically generated a story page for the article and its reaction.

Facebook
ADVERTISEMENT

The hoax was well timed because Facebook recently displayed a large Black Lives Matter sign on its campus. That may have caused some people to think the company would try to censor Palin for her "thugs" remark.

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @phamdapham

People who believe the hoax are now voicing their distaste for Facebook and its founder. "Facebook and zukerberg [sic] are a bunch of cocks!!" according to this guy.

Facebook

"Can I hear a great big SUCKERBUTT SUCKS?!?"

Facebook

"Shame on Farcebook!"

Facebook

Back on the National Report website, most commenters seem to have been fooled by the hoax. Though this person wondered how Palin could still be posting new things to Facebook if she's been banned:

&quot;I read that she appealed it and they lifted the ban,&quot; another person replied, adding their own false information to the hoax.
National Report

"I read that she appealed it and they lifted the ban," another person replied, adding their own false information to the hoax.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT